MANY – Veteran St. Martinville bass angler Paul Resweber picked the right day, the right time and right place to implement his personal version of big bass, big stage and big dreams.
Resweber realized the bass he hooked was a sizeable one soon after he made a long cast with an undisclosed soft plastic, felt the tell-tale tap on light line and set the 2/0 hook on the bass attached to the business end of his fishing rod. When Mike O’Brien of New Iberia eventually netted the “hawg,” both bass anglers admired the bass that Resweber’s large hands couldn’t fit around.
How sizeable? All Joe Burrow “9-inch hands” jokes aside, Resweber said with a chuckle a day later, the fish had the big belly and the big mouth of a 10-pound class bass, and it was. The 10.12-pound bass — its official weight at Toledo Town & Tackle, where it was entered in the Toledo Bend Lunker Bass Program — was the biggest on Day Two, March 15, as well as the biggest of the Texas Oilman’s Bass Invitational 2020, a distinction worth $1,200.
The happy, fired-up bassers added a 3 ½-pound class bass before they pulled out of Six Mile Creek to take the hour-long drive, O’Brien’s Bullet bass boat in tow, back for the weigh-in at Cypress Bend Resort. That last bass helped them cull a 2-4 and gave them 22.18 pounds, good enough for a third-place finish on the second day and another $720.
Because O’Brien donated $20 to Army Bass Anglers before the start of the TOBI, he was eligible for the $500 prize for having the big bass of the prestigious annual tournament and he pocketed the extra $500.
They began Day Two in 218th place overall and finished 25th overall with 33.24 pounds for another $200 in the 338-boat field representing oil field and oilfield-related businesses in the region.
Windy Robbins and James Pilcher emerged as the winning two-man team with 43.9 pounds. They were followed by Casey Martin and Joel Owen, who finished runners-up with 39.78 pounds. Scott Mcfarlain and Todd Naquin were third with 39.39 pounds.
The 10-pound bass was the highlight of the weekend for the bass anglers from St. Martinville and New Iberia. Resweber credited a four-leaf clover he spotted and plucked a few hours after the first weigh-in while he and his longtime friend sat in a golf cart. O’Brien said a phone call later that night might have helped calm their nerves.
Resweber and O’Brien went to the scale the first day with a limit of bass weighing 11.06 pounds. It wasn’t their day, they agreed.
“We should have had more. I probably broke three lines on the hookset (10-pound test line) … I don’t know what size (the bass that bit were). One line Friday and two yesterday (Saturday). I had to retie more often than usual, too,” Resweber said. “It was tough for us. A lot of times when you fish haygrass, a lot of fish miss the bait completely like they’re on beds. We should have been close to 16, 17 pounds. That would have helped a lot.”
O’Brien said, “We lost some good fish. It just got really discouraging. We just didn’t put them in the boat.”
That night he got a timely call from his daughter, Kelly.
“She said, ‘Daddy, just go fish.’ I told Paul in the morning what Kelly said. I said, ‘Let’s just go fish,’” O’Brien said.
Earlier in the evening, Resweber said, “Funny thing. Me and Mike are sitting outside on a golf cart. I looked down and saw a four-leaf clover. I put it in my billfold. I still have it. I looked again and saw two more. I said, ‘Mike, get you one.’ He didn’t go grab one.”
One four-leaf clover apparently was enough luck for both of them. Still, Day Two started with a whimper rather than a bang through the first two hours or so for the Teche Area residents.
“Yesterday we probably had 19 keepers. Today at 9 o’clock, we had two keepers,” Resweber said, noting they fished a choice cove Sunday, an ultra-popular place for other bass anglers, too.
“Inside the cove, they were kind of hitting on one bank. We finally got a chance to go in (based on the amount of boat traffic). We hit three in a 50-yard stretch. There were no boats in there at all. One boat was moving out when I hammered the 10-pounder.”
Resweber, who owns Har-Oil Construction Co., vividly remembered the sequence of events that led to catching his personal best bass. His previous biggest was an 8 ½-pounder during a Catahoula Bass Association tournament several years ago at Toledo Bend.
“We were flippin’ in buckbrush. Mike happened to get a little tight to try to flip in a hole way in the back. I picked up my wacky worm and cast from the back of the boat toward the front of the boat to a little buckbrush sticking out,” he said, adding the cover probably saw beaucoup artificial baits.
Perhaps, he said, that big girl just moved up at that time, or maybe it was the 10-pound line tied to a 2/0 hook slipped under a ring for a wacky worm.
Whatever the reason, he got the desired result.
“I felt the tap. I saw it splash when it came high. I said, ‘Mike, it’s a big, big one.’ He looked back to see the rod bending. I thought it was a 7-pounder. He came back with the net. She finally came up out of the water to shake it (small hook). I looked at it, amazed. I almost dropped my rod. It came up five, six times. She made one more run toward the buckbrush. Then she made one last run,” Resweber said.
O’Brien said, “I heard him set the hook, heard the swish of the rod. We were catching 1 ½-, 2-pounders. He said, ‘Blue, it’s a big, big one!’ I turned my head and saw her come out of the water. She went out to deep water first, then came back toward the boat. She decided to go underneath the boat and back to the bush. God was with us. I don’t know how she stayed on that long.”
The landing net wasn’t big enough but it did the job.
Resweber chuckled and said, “Mike needs a bigger net. She didn’t fit in the net, I’ll put it that way. He’s got a ‘patasa’ net (suitable for bream and sac-a-lait).”
After the “hawg” was in the boat, they fist-bumped and, he said, “I sat down for a while to retie. I was shaking. I texted my wife, Sherrie, Mel (O’Brien’s wife), Braxton (his son) and a couple people that we had a 10-pounder.”
“When you pull one of those big fish in the boat like that it’s awesome. We’re very grateful the way it turned out. You don’t get to see that many big fish in a lifetime.,” said O’Brien, who has several 9-pound class bass on his resume but no double-digits.