A pair of Highland Baptist players, each of whom had a big night in the Bears’ openng week win over Houma Christian, snagged the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards sponsored by Haik, Minvielle and Grubbs and The Daily Iberian.
Quarterback Myles Liggans rushed for 105 yards and four touchdowns and completed 11-of-14 passes for 163 years in Highland’s 50-6 win while Tanner Vicnair had 12 tackles and a forced fumble in the same game as Highland broke a 13 game losing streak dating back to 2017.
Liggans was the Offensive Player of the Week as he garnered 724 votes of the 1,038 votes cast for offense (69.7 percent).
St. Martinville running back Brian Wiltz, who had 11 carries and 237 yards rushing against Cecilia, had 178 votes (17.1 percent) and Centervllle’s Draven Guilbeau, who had 162 yards and a touchdown against Ascension Christian, received 136 votes (13.1 percent).
On the defensive side, Vicnair received 802 votes of the 1,578 votes cast (50.8 percent) while Erath’s Curtis Cormier received 614 votes (38.9 percent); Loreauville’s Brian Patout received 110 votes (seven percent) and Centerville’s Romario Chatman had 52 votes (3.3 percent).
A total of 2,616 votes were cast in the first poll of the football season.
Fans nominate players for the weekly honor by posting a comment to the story seeking nominations.
Nominations are taken from Friday nights following the weekly prep games through midday Monday with the top nominees selected for the poll, which begins mid-afternoon each Monday and continues through early Thursday afternoon.
The top vote getters each week are the Players of the Week and receive a certificate and T-shirt.
In order to nominate, one must sign in with their Facebook page. Only players for the 14 teams in The Daily Iberian’s coverage area are eligible.