Lierman named NISH head football coach

Josh Lierman, shown in 2015.

 Lee Ball / The Daily Iberian

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A familiar face will be returning to the New Iberia Senior High School sideline, former NISH defensive coordinator Josh Lierman.

Lierman, who is leaving Patterson High School to take over as head football coach at NISH, said he is excited to return to a program that he has so much history with.

“I’m glad to be back,” said Lierman. “I spent 14 years at this school. This school means a lot to me. I’m glad to be back and hope to bring more pride from the community.”

Lierman is taking over a program that was winless in 2021, but is excited about the opportunity to rebuild and develop New Iberia Senior High School’s student-athletes.

“We just want to make it better than we found it,” he said. “I don’t know how much that means wins and losses.

“We want to make young men and help them do things the right way. I think that will end up creating a good culture.”

Lierman said he will not be continuing with the Wing T offense that his predecessor, Curt Ware, used, opting instead for a more traditional style.

“I’ve coached defense for basically my whole career, so it’ll be the same type of defense. Offensively, we will be in the spread of some sort.”

Tags

Load comments