After state Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, proposed suspending all K-12 athletic activities for the fall semester on Monday, Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine issued a statement Wednesday saying the LHSAA “is fully committed to the safe return of high school athletics this fall.”
Fields, head of the Senate Education Committee, asked Board of Elementary and Secondary Education President Sandy Holloway to adopt a rule suspending all athletic activities for the fall semester at its upcoming special meeting, set for this coming Tuesday. He also asks the Louisiana School Boards Association to reach out to all local school boards and superintendents to request they voluntarily suspend fall athletic activities.
The LHSAA’s full statement reads “Now, more than ever, we are reminded that our communities need high school sports. Interscholastic competition supports the physical, emotional and mental well-being of student-athletes across Louisiana. The LHSAA is fully committed to the safe return of high school athletics this fall. We encourage member schools to follow LHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee Guidelines to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators. Reopening high school sports depends on all of us working together.”
Fields said in a letter to BESE that athletic practices and games require too much close proximity to be conducted safely as long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
”I am requesting the board to include a suspension of ALL athletic activities for this fall in any rules adopted regarding reopening of schools for the coming year,” Fields wrote. ”This suspension should include all activities of any kind that would include student in-person participation in a group setting, including conditioning, practice and team meetings.”
Fields said the issue is too critical to leave up to the LHSAA to decide.
“Currently, BESE does not have a rule in place to protect our student athletes,” Fields said. “I’m asking them to step up and take action to protect our children.
“Everybody wants to punt the ball. BESE wants to punt the ball to the local school districts so BESE is saying we are going to leave it up to each district. Well, we don’t play games district by district. That’s why we have state championships. All you have to do is say during phase two if you can’t play sports and if the LHSAA wishes to continue, you simply say no personnel and no facilities from the school districts can be used while we are in phase two and phase one. If you do that, you have solved that problem but nobody wants to stand up.”