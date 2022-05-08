The Class 1A and 2A track and field state meet was held on Friday at the Bernie Moore Track and Field Stadium. Six Teche-area teams took part in the meet, with each school coming away with multiple impressive finishes.
Catholic High:
The Panthers sent two athletes to Baton Rouge this year and finished with 12 points, good enough for the No. 18 spot in Class 2A. Pole vaulter Beau Beaulieu made it to the podium with a height of 13-0, which was good enough for second place.
Boys 400 Dash (2A)
4 Sammy Stokes 51.16
Boys Pole Vault (2A)
2 Beau Beaulieu 13-00.00
Centerville:
Junior Milton Schexnayder overcame his sixth-place finish last season to secure the state championship in the Class 1A boys discus. Schexnayder was the only athlete representing Centerville at the meet.
Boys Discus Throw (1A)
1 Milton Schexnayder 39.42m
Delcambre:
Senior Riley Hebert led the performances for the Panthers this season, picking up a fourth-place finish in the shot put and finishing as runner-up in the discus. Her performances were enough to lift Delcambre to a No. 11 finish in Class 2A.
Girls 100 Hurdles (2A)
4 Emma Smith 16.92
Girls Discus Throw (2A)
2 Riley Hebert 35.01m
Girls Long Jump (2A)
9 Amiyah Decuire 4.01m
Girls Shot Put (2A)
4 Riley Hebert 10.05m
Hanson Memorial:
Hanson’s boys team finished in sixth place in Class 1A with an impressive 20 points. The girls team scored 9 points, enough to move them into the No. 19 spot. Three athletes were honored on the podium, Hilary Pillaro took third place in the high jump, Reid Lovell finished in third place in the javelin, and Nathan Adams placed third in the pole vault.
Boys 100 Dash (1A)
#8 Eugene Foulcard 11.66
Boys 110 Hurdles (1A)
#5 Gabe Baker 16.76
Boys 200 Dash (1A)
#6 Eugene Foulcard 23.97
Girls 400 Dash (1A)
#8 Madelyn Compton 1:06.34
Boys High Jump (1A)
#6 Gabe Baker 5-08.00
Girls High Jump (1A)
#3 Hilary Pillaro 4-10.00
Girls Javelin Throw (1A)
#4 Addie Lovell 32.73m
Boys Javelin Throw (1A)
#3 Reid Lovell 47.99m
Boys Pole Vault (1A)
#3 Nathan Adams 11-06.00
#4 John Uze 11-00.00
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay 1A
#9 44.77
1) Loren Wells
2) Eugene Foulcard
3) Gabe Baker
4) Ethan Leblanc
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay 1A
#9 1:34.49
1) Eugene Foulcard
2) Dallas Halligan
3) Gabe Baker
4) Ethan Leblanc
Highland Baptist:
The Bears picked up district and regional championships on their way to the state meet, and they continued their fantastic performances at LSU. Maegan Champagne ended the day with a second-place finish in the pole vault and a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. Nicholas McGee took third place in the shot put, and Brianna Sensley finished the long jump in second place.
Girls 300 Hurdles (1A)
3 Maegan Champagne 50.49
Boys 400 Dash (1A)
– Jarworski Joseph DQ (LN VIO 10 steps)
Girls 800 (1A)
8 Madison Champagne 2:38.78
Boys 800 (1A)
– Tyler Blissett DNS
Boys 1600 (1A)
6 Tyler Blissett 4:44.08
Girls 1600 (1A)
6 Ella Blake 6:01.34
7 Amelia Perello 6:06.81
Boys 3200 (1A)
4 Tyler Blissett 10:15.47
Girls 3200 (1A)
6 Amelia Perello 13:10.92
Boys Discus Throw (1A)
5 James Sprague 35.54m
Girls Long Jump (1A)
2 Brianna Sensley 4.92m
Girls Pole Vault (1A)
2 Maegan Champagne 9-06.00
Boys Shot Put (1A)
3 Nicholas Mcgee 13.92m
Girls Triple Jump (1A)
5 Brianna Sensley 10.37m
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay 1A
#7 4:28.95
1) Anna Perello
2) Brianna Sensley
3) Maegan Champagne
4) Madison Champagne
Loreauville:
The Tigers sent two relay teams to the Class 2A state meet, finishing the night with a third-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay.
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay 2A
#6 1:32.72
1) Blake Delcambre Jr.
2) Landon Lancon
3) Calep Jacob
4) Evan Simon
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay 2A
#3 3:30.75
1) Landon Lancon
2) Collin Jacob
3) Evan Simon
4) Calep Jacob
Team Scores:
Boys 1A:
Hanson Memorial- #6 w/ 20 points,
Highland Baptist- #13 w/ 13 points,
Centerville- #16 w/ 10 points,
Boys 2A:
Catholic High- #18 w/ 12 points,
Loreauville- #25 w/ 7 points
Girls 1A:
Highland Baptist- #5 w/ 26 points,
Hanson Memorial- #19 w/ 9 points
Girls 2A:
Delcambre- #11 w/ 16 points