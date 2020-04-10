LHSAA cancels rest of winter, spring sports seasons

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association canceled the remainder of the 2019—2020 winter and sports seasons and championships on Thursday.
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said in a prepared statement Thursday that because of “the severity of the (COVID-19) virus and its spread, the continued uncertainty of circumstances surrounding our membership, their facilities, coupled with the importance of protecting the health and safety o our athletes, their families, potential spectators, coaches and game officials, the LHSAA Executive Committee, on recommendation from this office and its staff, approved the cancellation of all remaining 2019-2020 winter sports championships, as welll as, all spring sports regular seasons and those respective spring sport championships.”
Bonine said the Louisiana Association of State Superintendents’ submission of a written request to Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday to keep school facility closures in place for the remainder of the school year played a role in the LHSAA’s decision.
On April 3, Edwards and the state Department of Education and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education proclaimed all Louisiana K-12 school facilities would remain closed through April 30.
As recently as a week earlier the LHSAA was holding out hope that the seasons could resume, with the understanding that as long as any and all schools remained closed statewide a return to competition and practice would not be an option.
That hope ended with Thursday’s announcement.
“This decision was not in haste and was discussed with tremendous concern for those senior athletes being affected,” Bonine said in the statement. “We realize and concur with the argument about returning to normalcy and allowing seniors to have their moment, just like we did for the boys’ basketball championships; unfortunately, circumstances today are tremendously different than circumstances were that week in March. We understand the hardships and disappointments everyone, especially the class of 2020, is enduring due to the closure of schools’ facilities, but our unwavering focus must now remain on doing our part by continuing to follow any/all mitigation measure s set forth by our Governor.”
The LHSAA staff and executive committee will discuss potential permitted summer activities and/or make proactive plans for if the virus affects the opening of schools and potentially the beginning of LHSAA sanctioned fall sports seasons for 2020-21, Bonine said.