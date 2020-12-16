LHSAA announces championship schedule

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Football Prep Classic will be held Sunday, Dec. 27, through Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Northwestern State University’s Harry Turpin Stadium.
The LHSAA announced the move of the Prep Classic from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Dec. 8 because of the risk of cancellation or seating restrictions not allowing fans in the Superdome, but no dates or times had been scheduled for the games at the time.
On Tuesday, LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine and Louisiana High School Coaches Association Director Eric Held released a statement laying out times for the championship games in each non-select class and select division to be played at NSU.
The Prep Classic kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, with the Class 2A championship game. The semifinals this week feature General Trass (8-2), seeded 12th, at No. 1 seed Many (10) and second seed Mangham (11-0) at No. 6 seed Kinder (8-2).
At 6 p.m. on Dec. 27, the Division I championship game between No. 4 Catholic of Baton Rouge (8-2) and No. 3 C.E. Byrd (9-0) will be played.
Three games are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 28, beginning with the Class A championship game at 11 a.m. The semifinals in Class A feature No. 5 seed Homer (8-2) at No. 1 Oak Grove (9-0) and No. 2 East Iberville (6-1) at No. 3 Grand Lake (6-1).
At 3 p.m. on Dec. 28, second seed St. Charles Catholic (7-2) plays No. 5 Lafayette Christian (8-1) in the Division III championship game.
The Division II championship game between No. 2 St. Thomas More (8-0) and No. 1 De La Salle (9-0) will be played at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 29th’s first game is the Division IV championship between No. 1 seed Calvary Baptist (8-2) and No. 3 Ouachita Christian (8-1) at 1 p.m.
At 6 p.m. on Dec. 29, the Class 4A championship is scheduled. The 4A semifinals this week feature No. 1 Carencro (10-1) at No. 4 Neville (8-2) and No. 6 Warren Easton (7-2) at No. 2 Edna Karr (9-1).
On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the Class 3A championship will be played at 1 p.m. Semifinal games this week are No. 4 seed Church Point (8-0) at No. 9 Madison Prep (8-2) and No. 3 Lake Charles College Prep (9-0) against No. 2 Union Parish (9-0).
The final game of the Prep Classic will be the 5A final kicking off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 30. The semifinals this week feature No. 5 Destrehan (10-1) at No. 1 Acadiana (9-1) and No. 10 West Monroe (7-1) at No. 6 Alexandria (6-1).