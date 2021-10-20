LHS, WHS control their own playoff destinies

As the final three weeks of the regular season play out, it’s becoming clearer and clearer where Teche Area football teams are going to be when the playoff pairings are announced the Sunday after the final week in November.
In Class 2A and in Class 4A, both Loreauville (7-0 overall, 3-0 District 7-2A) and Westgate (5-2, 1-0 District 5-4A), control their own destinies when it comes to playoff seeding.
Loreauville has three games left, at West St. Mary Friday, then home for Ascension Episcopal and Jeanerette. The Tigers, currently fourth in the Geauxpreps.com power rankings, will be heavily favored against both the Wolfpack and Jeanerette and slightly favored against Ascension Episcopal. If LHS can run the table and finish 10-0, the Tigers should be no worse than a three seed, possibly even a two seed and, barring an upset, home through the semifinals. As a three seed, Loreauville would have to travel to the No. 2 seed for the semifinals.
Westgate’s three remaining games are at Teurlings Friday, home against Northside and on the road at Carencro in the final weekend of the regular season.
WHS is currently 10th in the power rankings, which would put them at home for the first two rounds, again barring an upset, and on the road in the quarterfinals.
Another team looking for a home playoff game is Loreauville’s District 7-2A rival Franklin (4-2, 3-1). Currently, the Hornets are 13th in the power rankings with two games left, at Ascension Episcopal Friday and at Catholic High in week 10, with a bye in week nine.
If Franklin can stay in the top 16, it would have a home first round game.
West St. Mary (29th) and Delcambre (31st) are trying to stay in the top 32 just to get into the playoffs and will be on the road in the first round regardless.
Catholic High (3-4, 1-3) is ninth in the Division III power rankings with non-district rival Notre Dame Friday, then district rivals Jeanerette and Franklin at home to close out the season. The Panthers are in the DIII playoffs, the only question is whether they will break into the top 8 and play a first round game at home or stay in the bottom half of the draw and be on the road.
In Division IV, both Hanson (18th) and Highland Baptist (20th) are on the outside looking in as the top 16 teams get into the playoffs.
Highland travels to Hanson Thursday night in a key District 8-A contest that should determine both teams’ playoff destinies. If Hanson wins and can win its two remaining games against Centerville and Covenant Christian, it should be enough to get the Tigers into the postseason as a road team in the first round.
If Highland can win and can get a split of its final two games against Central Catholic and Centerville, both at home, it should be enough to get the Bears into the postseason.
In Class 3A, both St. Martinville (5-2, 2-0, 9th in the power rankings) and Erath (6-1, 1-0, 13th in the power rankings) are safely in the playoffs.
Friday’s contest between the two District 6-3A rivals should also go a long way to determine not only the district championship, but also whether the teams will crack the top 8 and have two rounds of playoff games at home,
In Class A, Centerville (2-4, 0-2 District 8-A) is 14th in the power rankings.
The Bulldogs are looking to win a couple of the remaining game to stay in the top half of the bracket to get a home playoff game in the opening round.
In Class 5A, New Iberia Senior High (0-7, 0-4) are 50th in the power rankings and will not make the playoffs this year.