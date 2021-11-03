LHS Tigers set to face Jeanerette in finale to season

LOREAUVILLE — With a win over Ascension Episcopal this past week, the Loreauville Tigers improved to 9-0 overall, and coach Terry Martin’s squad also appears to have locked down the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A playoff bracket, which will be released Sunday.
If the Tigers enter the postseason at No. 2, they will not only be on the opposite side of the bracket as No. 1 Many - the defending 2A champs — LHS might host as many as four playoff games before the finals in New Orleans.
“If a lower seed gets an upset in the second or third round — and a couple always do — we would have to travel, but we’d be at home in the semifinals,” Martin said. “Of course, that’s way too far down the road to think about.
“We have to first take care of business this week against Jeanerette, and we have to get better at practice this week. We haven’t always responded well after winning a big game.”
And last week’s game was big.
The Tigers (5-0 in District 7-2A) jumped on the Blue Gators early and never let up en route to a 31-13 win. Evan Simon rushed for 120 yards and four TDs. Calep Jacob rushed for 156 yards and a score and added 96 yards on 8 of 10 passing.
Ascension QB Cade Dardar, who came into the game with gaudy season stats, was limited to 6 of 17 passing for 50 yards with one TD and two interceptions, and the Blue Gators managed only 36 yards rushing.
“We weren’t expecting it to go like that,’ Martin said of the surprisingly easy win. “Since I’ve been here, we’ve haven’t beaten them, and it’s been pretty one-sided in their favor.
“Their quarterback had been so good stepping up in the pocket to evade the pass rush. He had been doing a phenomenal job.”
Martin switched things up on both sides of the ball last week.
“Our secondary hadn’t played man to man coverage all year,” Martin explained. “But seeing how good (Dardar) is, if we sat back in zone coverage, he was going to pick us apart.
“Once or twice, they had receivers open but our pressure got there. We were able to keep him from getting comfortable.”
On offense, the Tigers used some traditional formations to throw a curveball at the Ascension defense.
“We hadn’t gone with the quarterback under center but maybe three or four snaps this year,” Martin said. “When we did it Friday, Evan Simon was able to pop a couple of long trap runs.
“After the game, (radio commentator and former coach) Brent Indest had some funny comments about us using that formation on offense.”
Martin said his team is dealing with a lot of bumps and bruises as the Tigers prepare to host Jeanerette (0-9, 0-5) Friday.
“We’re pretty beat up with wear and tear,” he said. “We need to try and get healthy. Four or five of our two-way players are beat up.”