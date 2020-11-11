LOREAUVILLE — The District 7-2A title will be up for grabs when Loreauville travels to Youngsville Friday to challenge Ascension Episcopal in a battle of unbeatens.
The Tigers (6-0, 5-0) and Blue Gators (5-0, 4-0) will each have one district game remaining, although both clubs will be heavily favored in Week 8.
“After we watched the West St. Mary film Saturday, we wrapped it up and went ahead and gave the guys an early preview of things and what we’re thinking of doing,” LHS head coach Terry Martin said.
“It’s that point where it’s a pretty big game for both schools. Typically, when we play games like that, I try to downplay it and focus even more on fundamentals.”
Last year at Loreauville, the Blue Gators handed the Tigers a 34-14 defeat. It was the last game LHS lost before embarking on a remarkable run to the Class 2A quarterfinals as a No. 20 seed.
“We’re playing the most complete football team we’ve faced,” Martin said of the Blue Gators. “I think they only lost one offensive lineman from last year. Their line plays with beautiful, exceptional technique.
“They have a tremendous three-year starter at quarterback (Cole Simon) and exceptional receivers. They’re even more fundamentally sound on defense. Really, Ascension has no weaknesses.”
Last week vs. Franklin, AES got two field goals and the Blue Gators also blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown.
“They probably have the best special teams of any team we’ll face,” Martin said. “We’re playing a complete football team, and we’ll need to have the best week of practice that we’ve had.
“In the spring, you talk about goals and after all the time you put in, it’s to be able to play in games like this. Ascension is so fundamentally sound. We can’t have breakdowns where they’re able to score touchdowns. We’re going to have to make them earn their scores.”
Loreauville, which is currently seeded seventh in 2A, could get defensive back Cameron Trahan and OL/DL Bronson Louviere back this week from injuries.
The Tigers are led by junior quarterback Calep Jacob, who is eighth among area passers with 724 yards and 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
His favorite target, twin brother Collin Jacob, is fifth among area receivers with 18 catches for 395 yards and eight scores.
The LHS rushing attack is powered by senior Chris Anthony (49-317, 6 TD).
Simon, the AES quarterback, exited the Franklin game in the first half with a shoulder injury but is expected to play Friday.
The Blue Gators are led on defense by linemen Matt Remondet (6-4, 235, Sr.) and Maxie Baudoin (6-5, 285, Jr.), linebackers Andre Domengeaux and Hayden Cormier, and defensive back Cole Edmond.
Last week, Domengeaux blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown, while Cormier recovered a fumble and Edmond returned an interception for a touchdown.