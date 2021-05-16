LHS softball seniors proud of careers, helping teach teammates

LOREAUVILLE — For four seniors who have been at the forefront of Loreauville softball for the past four years, just to be able to put on the Lady Tiger uniform has been the biggest joy they have had during their careers.
The fact that they have all been major contributors to the success of the program has been icing on the cake.
Kate Landry, Gracie Ransonet, Niyah Nora and Janiya Anthony. All reflected on the season and their careers at LHS.
“It was a fun season, especially the playoffs,” Nora said. “I really felt like going into the season that we had the ability to win it all. After last year, when everything was taken away from us, we walked into the season with a chip on our shoulder.
“You can’t take anything for granted.”
The Lady Tigers didn’t take anything for granted, They won 20 games, finished as District 7-2A runner-up, were the eighth seed in the Class 2A playoffs and dominated in the first round before falling short in the second round of the postseason.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to represent our hometown,” Nora said. “Feeling the love and putting on a show for everybody.”
Ransonet also had fun but at the same time, realized that as seniors, they had an obligation to help train the younger players as to what Loreauville softball was all about.
“It was a fun, exciting season,” she said. “But at the same time we had a lot of younger players who had a learning experience.
“The attitude of the team this year was that we had to make everything count because it could all go away, so we played the entire season like it was our last game and that we wouldn’t have any more games to play after this one.”
There was one thing that Ransonet was worried about.
“In the beginning, with all the COVID protocols, we thought that if one person caught it we would get shut down for a while,” Ransonet said. “But as the season wore on, we started to play like there was no tomorrow.
“I don’t think that any of us got COVID.”
As for her four years, Ransont said that playing for Loreauville High was like playing for a family.
Anthony said the season was very memorable.
“Just seeing the crowds that came to watch us play,” she said. “It was very important to get this season in. We knew that we couldn’t take anything for granted after last year.”
As for everything else, Anthony said it was like the seniors were the teachers teaching the new players about Loreauville softball.
“I feel that we left the program in good hands for the future,” she said.
Landry gelt relaxed in her final season wearing the Loreauville black and gold.
“I was relaxed and had fun playing this year,” she said. “We had to get this season in because I know how good we were last year and how everything was ripped away from us
“It made you want to come out here and play.”
As for her four years in Loreauville, Landry wouldn’t trade it for anything
“It was amazing,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to be a part of any other team. From the coaching staff to the administration to the fans to the players. This is where I wanted to be.”