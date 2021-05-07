LHS seniors can bookend careers as champions

LOREAUVILLE — They started out their high school careers with a state championship.
They’d like to finish as state champions as well.
Four Loreauville High senior baseball players, who were part of the team that won the Class 2A state championship four years ago, stand on the precipice of going back to the LHSAA State Baseball Tournament in what would be a fitting finish to their prep careers.
Today, the fifth-seeded Tigers head to No. 4 seed DeQuincy for a best-of-three series with the winner headed to the semifinals next week at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“We played OK at the start of the season and had a little competition but not much and then as the season went on and we played in more tournaments the competition got harder,” Jordy Broussard said. “Then came the playoffs and we got a high seed and here we are.”
Broussard said that having last season ripped away from them by the COVID-19 pandemic was motivation for this year.
“I hope the team felt like me,” he said. “I know I took extra motivation from not being able to play last season. It hurt to have that taken away from us. I hope we never have something like that again.
“It means a lot to be back in the quarterfinals. We were here our freshman year. We were here our sophomore year. We didn’t have one last year and now we’re back as seniors. It means a lot to be back here.”
Senior Jesse Pelou said that it took a little while for Loreauville to get going early in the season.
“It took a while for our bats to come around,” he said. “We couldn’t get them going early on. But as the season went on we started to find out bats and we started to find out who we were as a team.
“We thought that we could be a good team but with every loss that we had we put a chip on our shoulder and went after the next team.”
Pelou also said that having a lost junior season really hurt.
“We knew that we had a special team last year and it hurt when we had it ripped away,” he said. “But we came back from it this year in a way better position and we knew that we could be special again.”
Senior Cameron Trahan said that not having hot bats early in the season is not something new, it’s something that he’s seen every year. But when playoffs come around, the bats heat up considerably.
“It’s something you really can’t explain,” he said. “At the beginning of the year we hit the ball to people or we strike out. But by the time the playoffs come around, we’re hitting shots all over the place.
“This season we wanted to do good because it was ripped from us last year. So we just held a chip on our shoulder and played that way. In fact, last year it was my first year as a starter and to have one of my four years ripped away really hurt.”
Senior Aiden Dooley echoed the others about the slow start to the season, and agreed that Loreauville started getting better towards the middle and end of the season.
“It wasn’t a certain game, it was one day at practice we all realized that we could be playing better,” Dooley said. “Since then we’ve been playing better.”
And they are not concerned that the road to Sulphur has to go through DeQuincy.
“It doesn’t matter whether we play at home are on the road,” Pelou said. “We’re playing as a team.”