LHS sends four competitors to state powerlifting meet

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville High School girls’ powerlifting team reached startling heights this year for a first-year program, sending four girls to the state meet and coming away with an individual championship from senior Gracie Ransonet.
Ransonet, who competed in the 148-pound class in Division IV, was joined at the state meet by freshman Sophie Ansley (123.5 pounds weight class), freshman Isabella Viator (132.3 pounds) and junior Addison Theriot (148.8).
While Ransonet may be a relative newcomer to the competitive powerlifting scene, but you’d have never known it from watching the LHSAA championship meet recently held at Louisiana-Monroe, her dad said.
The LHS senior broke three state records while winning her class — Ransonet set new records in the bench press (170 pounds), dead lift (355 pounds) and total weight (820 pounds).
“The only record she didn’t break was in the squat,” said her father, Scott Ransonet. “She squatted 295 pounds and the record was 315.”
That easily topped Hayden Blakeman of Pope John Paul, who finished second with 775 pounds, and Isabella Newchurch of Port Allen (700 pounds).
“She’s technically only had a year of powerlifting,” Scott Ransonet said. “She’s been lifting for four years, but her first meet was just six weeks ago. She won that meet and was confident going into state.”
Ransonet was at her best under pressure, setting a new personal record in the bench press. At regionals, she benched 160 pounds with a 285-pound squat.
“A few months ago, we weren’t expecting these results by any means,” Scott Ransonet said.
At regionals, the lifters compete against all classes with the top 10 of each class advancing to the state meet.
Ansley finished ninth in her weight class and qualified for the state meet by placing seventh among Division IV competitors. She had a total weight of 460 pounds
With a total weight of 425 pounds, Viator qualified for state by finishing 10th in her division. Theriot, with a total weight of 615 pounds, placed fifth in her division.
“Destiny Kliebert moved to Loreauville to teach at the school,” Scott Ransonet said. “She started the powerlifting team. She competed in powerlifting at UL.”
Scott Ransonet said his daughter plans to follow in her coach’s footsteps and join the Ragin’ Cajuns’ powerlifting team.
“I’ll tell you what helped Gracie,” he said. “She’s been playing catcher in softball since she was five years old. That has something to do with her leg strength.
“Her favorite lift, by far, is the dead lift. She blew up the state record by 30 pounds She went for 375 pounds and got it off the ground, but wasn’t able to complete it.”
Gracie is one of the top hitters for the LHS softball team, which is 14-5 and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A. She’s currently batting over .500 with several doubles, her father said.