LHS holds off Mangham in instant classic, 37-34

LOREAUVILLE — Visiting fans started a low roar when Mangham’s big running back took the handoff and barreled toward the end zone for what probably would be the game-winning touchdown in the last 1 ½ minutes of the Class 2A regional state playoff game against Loreauville’s Tigers.
The roar quickly died on the opposite side of the field, though, and another roar erupted to a crescendo on the hometown side as LHS fans realized the Dragons’ Cam Wilmore didn’t carry the ball across the goal line from the LHS 5. The Tigers’ Cameron Trahan, a junior placekicker and defender, had it after snaring a fumble out of the air and falling on it for a touchback that miraculously preserved a 37-34 victory over Mangham.
Tiger defenders ran joyously out of the end zone toward midfield or their sideline in a wild celebration, one that continued on the field and in the stands while the head coach from Mangham, Scott Wilcher, was being ejected and a 15-yard penalty assessed after he protested and claimed the ball crossed the plane of the goal line.
An LHS video viewed a minute or two after the play showed the pigskin was knocked out of the game’s leading rusher’s hands by junior middle linebacker Bryan Patout at approximately the LHS 1.
The Tigers took over at the LHS 47. All-everything senior quarterback A’Zyrian Alexander, better known as Zy, knelt on consecutive plays and, suddenly, Loreauville High School, one year after a one-win season, was in the quarterfinals. LHS, 8-4 overall, will play at Amite.
“Oh, man, sometimes, you know, things work out,” LHS second-year head coach Terry Martin said after the game.
“I’m very proud of our kids. We had a lot of misfortune last year, so I’ll take it. The kids went through so much last year. It’s amazing how the kids kept coming and practicing hard,” he said, remembering how the injury-plagued team he took over late in the preseason lost week after week and didn’t win until its final game, fittingly enough, its homecoming game.
“For the senior class to experience this, I’m so thankful. You have to appreciate this and be thankful.”
That was the post-game theme.
“Oh, it was great for the community. We worked so hard after last season. I’m proud to be in the quarters. We’re thankful,” Patout said.
The junior made the play of the game against Wilmore, who finished with 223 yards on 13 carries but couldn’t get that last yard with 1:26 to play. Pleasant fed the workhorse the ball and the big interior lineman opened a gaping running lane.
Patout said, “He just ran up the hole. I was able to get a good piece of the ball and it just slipped out. It landed in his (Trahan’s) chest. It was great. I looked back and saw the ball in his hands. I couldn’t believe.”
“Bryan got a good piece of the ball. It was just coincidence that it flew into one of our chests. It happened to be me,” Trahan said. “I didn’t get out of the end zone. I just fell to the ground. I didn’t want to risk them getting the ball back.”
The man of the hour looked around and said, “I wasn’t expecting this, especially coming from a 1-9 season. It was teamwork. We worked as a team and did the job.”
Things were bleak for the Tigers, despite the fact LHS, which led comfortably early in the third quarter, 24-6, regained the lead at the 2:58 mark of the fourth quarter when Alexander lofted a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior Logan Girouard to make it 37-34. Girouard executed a celebratory spike and drew a 15-yard penalty for the ensuing kickoff for LHS.
Mangham took advantage and got great field position at its own 46.
Martin said the costly penalty was uncharacteristic for Trahan, who had had an uncharacteristically rough night. He missed most of last season with a torn ACL.
“Logan had a couple drops tonight and he was so hard on himself. The kid’s been through so much,” the head coach said. “He’s so quiet. So low-key. He was emotional for one little moment. A kid who’s normally so reserved let it out for a second.”
That Girouard caught the game-winner cheered Martin. The senior was blaming himself on the sideline for a potential loss following a third-and-4 incompletion late in the third quarter on a bomb from Alexander.
“I said, ‘I’m going to throw the ball to you again,’ ” Martin said.
The Dragons, 9-3 overall, set up shop near midfield after the touchdown spike. They roared 49 yards in five plays in the waning minutes to reach the LHS 5.
“We couldn’t stop them. They’re a very physical team,” Martin said about Mangham’s Wilmore and quarterback Caleb Pleasant, who carried 21 times for 122 yards.
“When I saw their alignment, I was worried.
“I’ve got to credit them. They kept doing it and they kept doing it. I didn’t think the prospect at getting a stop was too good. I told them (during a timeout) to try to punch the ball out,” he said, adding two defensive starters were sidelined by injury before the key play.
The Tigers led at halftime, 17-6, on an 8-yard touchdown run by Jalyn James, a 10-yard scoring run by Alexander and a 26-yard field goal on the last play of the second quarter by Trahan, who also kicked four PATs. The Gators scored early in the second quarter on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Caleb Pleasant to Tae Gayden to cut their deficit to 14-6.
Loreauville took the second half kickoff and drove 80 yards in eight plays, the last a 22-yard sprint by Ethan Simon as the Tigers went up 24-6.
Then Mangham scored three straight touchdowns to forge a short-lived 28-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Dragons’ J.T. Smith scored on a 9-yard pass from Pleasant, then Wilmore rumbled for 2 yards and Smith added a 10-yard scoring scamper for the visitors.
Martin praised his own quarterback, who recently committed to Southeastern Louisiana University.
Alexander, who led the team with 104 yards on 12 carries, also completed 13 of 24 passes for 140 yards and the game-winner to Girouard.
“Zy, I can’t say enough about him. He’s the heart and soul of this team and he has been for a while. As good as he is, he’s a better person,” he said about the quarterback/safety who missed most of last season with a broken collarbone.
“I’m very happy for him. His season was cut short last year. He’s been so steady. A lot of this is because of him. He’s such a positive influence.”