The Loreauville Tigers bowling team took it on the chin Thursday as Barbe used a veteran, experienced team to beat LHS 3,053 pins to 2086 pins in a match held at Cajun Bowl.
Tristen Mestayer led LHS with a 156 high game and a three-game series of 437.
Trey Bijeaux bowled a 148 and Logan Girouard had a 143 for Loreauville.
Barbe was led by Austin Nolen with a 227 high game and Eric Marras had a three-game total of 560.
Loreauville’s final match of the regular season takes place Monday at Cajun Bowl when the Tigers play host to Notre Dame.