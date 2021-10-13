LHS and WHS Tigers top area teams eyeing playoffs

As the 2021 prep football season enters its final four weeks, the potential playoff participants and where they might be headed is starting to come into focus for Teche Area teams.
Heading into week seven, undefeated Loreauville (6-0) and one-loss Westgate (5-1) are the area’s top teams when it comes to power rankings.
In Class 2A, Loreauville is fourth in the power rankings according to GeauxPreps.com.
The Tigers trail Amite (4-0), Avoyelles (6-0) and Many (5-1) with four games left in the regular season.
LHS plays host to Delcambre Friday, then travel to West St. Mary before closing out the season with home games against Ascension Episcopal and Jeanerette.
Loreauville has a chance at a perfect season and the key remaining game is week nine against Ascension Episcopal, which should be for the District 7-2A championship. The Tigers are also in line for a top 3 of 4 seed in the playoffs which would mean, barring upset, LHS would be at home through the quarterfinal. Finishing as a top 2 seed would mean the semifinals are home as well.
As for the rest of Class 2A, Franklin (3-2) is eighth in the power rankings with four weeks left — at Jeanerette, at Ascension Episcopal, a bye week and then at Catholic High.
Currently, the Hornets would be home through the first two rounds of the playoffs and a potential playoff rematch with Loreauville is not out of the question depending on the final seedings.
West St. Mary (3-3) is 20th in the power rankings with games left at Catholic High Friday, home against Loreauville, at Delcambre and at Ascension Episcopal.
If the playoffs started now the Wolfpack would be on the road in the first round.
Delcambre (2-3) is 34th in the power rankings with games at Loreauville and then three straight home games against Jeanerette, West St. Mary and Houma Christian. The Panthers are on the outside looking in right now and are trying to get into the top 32 to get into the playoffs but will most likely be on the road in the first round regardless.
Jeanerette (0-6) is 38th in the power rankings with games left at home against Franklin Friday, then at Delcambre, home against Catholic High and at Loreauville.
If the Tigers win out, they likely make the playoffs; otherwise it may be too tough a climb to get back into the top 32 this season.
As for Catholic High (2-4), the Panthers are 10th in the Division III power rankings. Since all 13 teams in Division III make the postseason, CHS will be in the playoffs, it’s just a matter of where they finish to determine if they will be at home or on the road in the first round. CHS needs to finish in the top eight to have a home first-round playoff game.
In Class 4A, Westgate is seventh in the power rankings. The Tigers head to St. Augustine for a Saturday game before going to Teurlings, then home against Northside before finishing up on the road at Carencro.
If Westgate stays in the top 8, it will have two home playoff games before going on the road in the quarterfinals. If WHS can make the top 4, it would be home for the quarterfinals as well.
In Class 3A, St. Martinville (4-2) is eighth in the power rankings with a road game at Kaplan Friday followed by home games against Erath and Teurlings and a road game at Crowley,
The Tigers are looking to stay in the top eight for two rounds of home games before going on the road in the quarterfinals.
Erath (5-1) is ninth in the power rankings with a Friday against at home against Loranger, then a round game at SMSH, home against Crowley and then a road at at Abbeville.
The Bobcats need to leap SMSH to get into the top eight or EHS will be home for two rounds and then possibly a rematch with St. Martinville in the quarterfinals.
In Class 5A, New Iberia Senior High (0-6) is 50th in the power rankings with four games to play. It’s most likely too tall a task for the Jackets to leap up to the top 32 and into the playoffs this season.
In Class A, Centerville (2-3) is 13th in the power rankings. The Bulldogs have a Friday game at Covenant Christian, then go to Vermilion Catholic before coming home to face Hanson and finishing up at Highland Baptist.
Centerville is looking to stay in the top 16 to get a home first round playoff game.
Finally in Division IV, Hanson (4-2) is 15th in the power rankings. The Tigers have a game at Central Catholic Friday, then home against Highland Baptist, followed by a road game at Centerville before finishing up at home against Covenant Christian.
Hanson is in the playoffs right now, it just needs to stay in the top 16 to get a playoff spot.
Highland Baptist (4-2) is 17th in the power rankings. The Bears have a road game at Vermilion Catholic Friday and at Hanson before closing with two home games against Central Catholic and Centerville.
HBCS needs to finish in the top 16 to get into the playoffs.