Lewis up for seventh preseason honor

LAFAYETTE — Levi Lewis picked up his seventh preseason honor Tuesday.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette senior quarterback was named to the 2020 College Football Performance National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Lewis is one of 30 players from the FBS level of football and one of three Sun Belt quarterbacks who received the honor.
With the season starting on Saturday, Sept. 12, Lewis has now been named to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List, the Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List, the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List and the Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250. He also earned Second Team Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference honors.
The Baton Rouge native threw for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns, both of which were single-season school records in 2019. He went on to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to 11 wins and a thrilling 27-17 victory over Miami (Ohio) in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl, where he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Lewis enters his final season with the Ragin’ Cajuns ranked ninth in program history with 4,012 career passing yards and fourth in total passing touchdowns with 35.
Cajuns on TV
The Ragin’ Cajuns added two nationally televised games and has had adjustments made to its 2020 schedule, the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN said in a prepared statement Tuesday morning.
The Ragin’ Cajuns’ season opener at Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 12, is now officially slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN. The team then travels to Atlanta for its Sun Belt Conference opener against Georgia State. That game will also kickoff at at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The rematch between the Ragin’ Cajuns and Appalachian State on Oct. 7 has been moved up a half hour to 6:30 p.m. and will now be broadcast on ESPN. It will be the third-straight year the two programs have faced off in a nationally televised broadcast.
Additionally, the Ragin’ Cajuns matchup against Arkansas State, which was previously scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, has now been moved to Saturday, Nov. 7. A television designation and kickoff time for the contest will be determined at a later date.