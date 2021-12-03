It would be hard for Danny Lewis to hide from the spotlight, and not only because he currently stands at 6 feet, 5 inches tall. Danny has proven himself to be a leader for the Tigers’ offense, always the player that coaches and teammates look to when big plays are necessary.
Lewis, who began his Westgate career as a defensive lineman, used his athleticism and football intelligence to transition into a hybrid tight end/wide receiver who specializes in creating mismatches with opposing defensive backs. Despite his size, he is more than just muscle for his team. Lewis uses the conditioning and movement learned from his basketball career to enhance his performance on the football field.
According to wide receivers coach Devin Boutte, Lewis was asked to fill the shoes of Kayshon Boutte, who was the “go-to” player for Westgate before beginning his career as a wide receiver for LSU.
“He’s the guy that took over Kayshon’s spot,” Devin Boutte said. “From a football aspect, he’s the guy that we go to whenever we need to make a play.
“You look at the crowd and he sticks head and shoulders above everybody else. You can tell that he’s that guy.”
You may be able to see Lewis from a mile away, but you’d hardly be able to hear him. Despite his size and talent, Lewis is called a “gentle giant” by his coaches for his quiet demeanor and respectful conversation.
All of that disappears as soon as he steps on the field, however.
Lewis has proven himself to be a dynamic playmaker for the Tigers. According to Boutte, Lewis makes the Westgate offense look great by doing the simple things well.
“Whenever you have somebody like Danny, it’s not so much about the scheme, it’s ‘see Danny, throw it to Danny,’” the coach said.
“At the end of the day, when you have someone like him, it really doesn’t matter about the Xs and Os, you just give him the ball and let him play”
That consistency in his game is one of the reasons why colleges across the country were interested in Lewis, who has committed to play tight end at the University of Cincinnati. Ranked as the No. 43 recruit in Louisiana and the 50th tight end in the United States, Lewis is recognized as one of the top senior players in the country.
Before he can set his sights on his college football career, Lewis has some unfinished business at Westgate. The Tigers are currently in the semifinals of the LHSAA Football Playoffs, facing an impressive No. 1 seed Edna Karr team which is currently undefeated. Westgate will have to beat the championship favorites on the road tonight if they want to keep their dream alive.
None of that seems to faze Lewis, however. He says that he isn’t worried about “the hype around their name,” emphasizing that he views his opponents as merely the next team he is planning to beat.
According to Boutte, Westgate’s success against Edna Karr will be decided heavily by Lewis’ performance on Friday.
“If we want to win state, we have to score points,” Boutte said. “If we want to score points against great teams, Danny has to come through in those situations.
“We expect a lot from him. He has a lot of weight on his shoulders this week. This is a big week for him.”
Lewis and the rest of the Westgate team will travel to face Edna Karr in New Orleans. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Behrman Stadium.