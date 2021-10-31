Lewis sets career passing TD mark

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns senior quarterback Levi Lewis looks over the Texas State defense during Saturday’s 45-0 win at Cajun Field. Lewis threw for three touchdowns in the win and surpassed Jake Delhomme for the most passing touchdowns in program history
LAFAYETTE — Levi Lewis had a record-setting Saturday.
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns senior quarterback completed 22-of-32 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s 45-0 homercoming victory over Texas State at Cajun Field.
The third touchdown pass was significant.
Lewis’ three-yard touchdown strike to Jalen Williams with under five minutes remaining in the third quarter was the 65th of his career. That gave Lewis one more than Ragin’ Cajun legend Jake Delhomme for the most all-time.
“It is a significant memory,” Louisiana fourth-year coach Billy Napier said. “They have been playing football around here for a long time. That guy is one heck of a football player. To me, it’s not necessarily about passing touchdowns. To me, the young are a byproduct of his work. He is relentless.”
“He has reaped what he has sowed,” Napier added. “He works 24-7, 365 to do his job as best as he can for his team. We gave him the game ball in the locker room and he told the team that he plays for them.”
Big Game For Synder
Nate Synder got on track Saturday.
The Ragin’ Cajuns placed kicker, who took over for the injured Kenneth Almendares since the South Alabama game on Oct. 2nd, entered Saturday’s game struggling. Synder had missed three-of-three field goals and two extra points and then began the game with a missed 44-yard field goal attempt.
Then came his successful 45-yard field goal before halftime and Synder added 32-yard and 37-yard kicks in the second half. The three made field goals were a new career high.
“For him to have missed the first one and for him to have the mental toughness and the poise to continue to play and make the most of the next opportunity was good to see,” Napier said.
Cajun Notes
Former Catholic High stars Zi’Yon Hill, Peter LeBlanc and Trey Amos all contributed to Saturday’s win. Hill had four tackles, LeBlanc led the team with four receptions and 35 yards, Amos meanwhile had one tackle, a half tackle for a loss and a pass breakup... Louisiana is now 9-0 all time against Texas State... Chris Smith’s touchdown reception was the first touchdown reception by a running back this season.
Quote Of The Day
“How thankful we are and grateful we are for the people that showed up today,” Napier said. “It was a special day out there, especially with it being an 11 a.m. kick. It was special inside there today.” — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier on the 28,794 in attendance for the game.