Lewis named to Maxwell, O’Brien award watch lists

LAFAYETTE — Levi Lewis continues to collect preseason accolades.
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns senior quarterback has earned spots on both the 2021 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List and the 2021 Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List.
The Baton Rouge native threw for 2,274 yards with 19 touchdowns which was the 20th most in the country. Lewis also added 335 rushing yards with five touchdowns.
Lewis enters the 2021 season with a chance to rewrite the Ragin’ Cajuns record books. Lewis currently ranks second in school history with 54 career passing touchdowns and third in program history with 6,286 career passing yards. Both records are held by Ragin’ Cajun legend Jake Delhomme.
Lewis is one of two Sun Belt quarterbacks on the O’Brien list, joining Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall.
The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The Maxwell Award meanwhile has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937.
Trahan on Bednarik list
Ragin’ Cajuns redshirt junior safety Bralen Trahan has been selected to the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List, which is presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year.
Trahan led the team in passes defended (13), pass breakups (9) and interceptions (4), while ranking fourth on the Ragin’ Cajuns with 48 total tackles.
Trahan was tied for fourth nationally with his 13 passes defended on the year and tied for 22nd nationally in passes broken up (9), while his four picks ranked eighth nationally.
Trahan earned Second Team All-Sun Belt honors and was named a Third Team All-American by Pro Football Focus.
Another commitment
The Ragin’ Cajuns have picked up another commitment from the state of Texas for the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Dayton High School defensive end Cam Cooper committed to the Ragin’ Cajuns on Sunday. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Cooper had several other offers, which included ULM, Air Force, Colorado State, Penn, Princeton and Yale.
Cooper — who is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports — becomes the ninth verbal commitment for the 2022 class and is the seventh one out of Texas.