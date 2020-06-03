LAFAYETTE — With senior Levi Lewis ready to build upon his recording-setting junior campaign, Louisiana Football prepares for the 2020 season with plenty of experience at the quarterback position.
Lewis, who started in all 14 of Louisiana’s contests during the historic 2019 season, threw for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns, both of which were single-season school records, to guide the Ragin’ Cajuns to 11 wins and a thrilling 27-17 victory Miami (Ohio) in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl, where he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
The Baton Rouge native was consistent throughout the year, helping the team set a program record for the highest completion percentage in a single season at 64.89 (268-for-413). His most accurate game came on Nov. 7 at Coastal Carolina, when he set the single-game record for completion percentage at 86.7 (26-for-30).
His most impressive performance of the year came in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game at Appalachian State on Dec. 7, 2019, when he threw for career highs in yards (354) and touchdowns (4) in the team’s second consecutive appearance in the league’s title game.
On top of his stellar performances through the air, Lewis added 195 yards and three scores on the ground, aiding in the team’s school-record 42 rushing touchdowns. With his help, Louisiana finished the season with 6,918 total yards of offense, the most in a single season in school history.
Lewis enters his final season ranked ninth in program history with 4,012 career passing yards and fourth in total touchdowns with 35.
A slew of talent sits behind Lewis and saw action during the 2019 season, including redshirt junior Jaiave Magalei, who made six appearances in his first year with the team. In those contests, Magalei completed 20 of his 28 attempts for 224 yards and one touchdown.
Redshirt freshmen Chandler Fields and Clifton McDowell also made limited appearances in their rookie campaigns and will look to continue to grow under the tutelage of head coach Billy Napier.
For more information on 2020 Louisiana Football tickets, fans are encouraged to call the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2100, or renew their season tickets online here.