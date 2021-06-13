Westgate senior defensive end Bradley Lewis doesn’t really look the part.
At 6-2, 210 pounds, he’s not the big prototypical defensive end, but he gets the job done.
“I’m not quite like (former WHS standout Tyrunn Walker) but I’m getting there,” Louis said.
Despite having the take some time off dealing with an ACL injury, Louis said he had a good spring for WHS.
“It was good,” he said. “We got a lot of work done and we’re getting better as a team.”
His goals for the fall football season are set high, and team-oriented.
“I’m looking forward to winning games, winning the state championship and getting physical,” Louis said.
As for personal goals for the upcoming football season, Lewis is is a bit more conservative.
“I don’t have personal goals,” he said. “All that matters to me is that the team does well and win games. If we do that, I’ll be satisfied.”
To that point, Louis doesn’t even remember how many individual stats he had last year, but he does remember one place.
“We were in the first round of the playoffs last year against Assumption and it was a third and 10 play and I got a big sack to stop them and they had to punt the next play,” Lewis said.
The WHS senior is thinking about playing in college and already has an offer from Texas Southern but is hoping to turn more heads.with his play on the field this coming season.