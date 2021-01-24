It’s not uncommon to hear about dual-sport athletes, especially at the small school level.
What’s not as common is a bona fide standout in four sports in the 4A classification.
Westgate junior Danny Lewis, however, is that guy.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder also shines the brightest in clutch situations.
In 2019, in the Tigers’ first win over St. Thomas More, Lewis switched from receiver to quarterback and carried for a four-yard touchdown for the first points of the game.
Later in that contest, Lewis ran for a first down on fourth-and-goal to set up the game-winning field goal.
“He does a lot for us,” Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine said. “He’s a Swiss Army Knife in terms of versatility. He plays quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and defensive end.”
As a junior, Lewis caught 30 passes for 574 yards and six scores. He added 275 yards passing with three touchdowns and rushed for 168 yards and seven TDs.
“He’s a great kid from a great home who is definitely an asset,” Antoine said. “He knows how to make plays for us. Last year, we had Kayshon Boutte, who is more of a speed guy while Danny is more of a power guy that you have to worry about.
“It was a good mix for us. He can step in at quarterback, as well. Brennon Landry is a hell of a quarterback, and so is Danny. It’s a good problem to have with two QBs. In short yardage situations, Danny can definitely run the offense.”
After Landry was sidelined with an injury in Westgate’s Week 8 game vs. eventual state champion Carencro, Lewis moved to quarterback and nearly guided the Tigers to an upset.
“He did a good job vs. Carencro,” Antoine said. “Danny doesn’t get rattled.”
Earlier this month, Lewis nailed the game-winning shot at the buzzer in Westgate’s 59-58 win over Beau Chene in the semifinals of the Southside basketball tournament.
Lewis scored 17 points to spark the Tigers, who trailed by 20 points before rallying in the second half. He was regularly scoring 20-plus points per game before being forced to sit out two weeks due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
Arizona State, South Alabama, Virginia, New Mexico and Tulane are among the programs that have offered Lewis a football scholarship.
“I see him being an H-back, tight end-type kid who can go out there and stretch the field in college,” Antoine said. “He plays every sport at our school so he hasn’t been able to fully develop in one.
“He throws the javelin in track and he’s a pitcher/first baseman in baseball. He’s a great student, as well, with a 3.0 GPA. He’s one of those amazing kids that came in here and worked his way into becoming a Division I athlete.”
Antoine said that Westgate should continue its success in football next season after the Tigers reached the quarterfinals in 2019 and the regionals last year.
“We have a good group of upcoming seniors,” he said.
“With Danny as one of our leaders, we can go far.”