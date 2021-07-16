ERATH — The first time that Logan Lemaire walked onto the football field at Erath High School he admits that he was nervous and had some butterflies.
“I’ve been playing in and out of the lineup since I was a freshman,” Lemaire said. “Those first two years I played I was scared that I would make a mistake and I made a couple of them.
“But after a while I got into the flow of everything and I became a better player.”
He became a very good player indeed. Lemaire worked his way into a starting role as the middle linebacker at Erath, where he will be starting his second year come August and the 2021 football season.
“It’s very fast paced, it’s fun and I like hitting people,” Lemaire said. “I like playing middle linebacker.
“I really like the contact that the middle linebacker gets into. I can be everywhere on the field and make plays. I like the leadership role. It’s not easy taking on a big lineman but you learn to get around them and make the plays.”
Like all good defenders, Lemaire loves the Oklahoma drill, where he takes on a blocker and then gets past him to make a play on the ball carrier.
“Definitely one of my favorite drills,” he said. “I’ve actually had to do it in a game and I win most of them.”
Lemaire had about 50 tackles last year for the Bobcats and if you consider there is about 50-60 offensive plays per game on the high school level, the EHS senior had about a game’s worth of tackles last year for Erath in a seven game season.
At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Lemaire runs a 4.7 40 yard dash and brings a toughness to the Erath defense, according to EHS head football coach Eric LeBlanc.
“He was the team defensive MVP last year,” LeBlanc said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s constantly working out, constantly trying to get better and is the leader of the team.
“Everyone looks up to him.”
Lemaire is strong enough to play run defense but also quick enough to play in pass coverage.
In fact, last year he has one interception and almost turned it into a pick-6 touchdown.
“Unfortunately, I was tackled from behind at the 2-yard line,” he said. “That was really depressing to get run down from behind. I was so close but didn’t quite make it.”
As the 2021 season nears, Lemaire is looking forward to many things for Erath football.
“Last year, I got a lot of experience playing in the middle,” he said. “I hope that we come out better this year and that I will be a better linebacker.”
The Erath senior is really not planning to play at the next level, preferring to concentrate on his education.
But there is always the possibility that could change.
“If a coach sees me play this year and thinks enough of me to offer me a scholarship, even at the lover levels of college, I would seriously consider playing college football,” he said.
There is one other thing that Lemaire is looking forward to in the 2021 season.
“I’m just looking forward to playing all our games this year,” he said. “Last year was cut short for us. We put in a lot of work last year and we’ve put in a lot of work this year and it should be a lot better of a year for us.”