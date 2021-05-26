LeLeux wins USATF Invitational over weekend

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Former Catholic High and UL track star and Olympic hopeful Morgann LeLeux Romero took home first place in the pole vault Tuesday at the USATF Invitational held at Prairie View A&M University.
LeLeux cleared 4.6 meters (15 feet, 1 inch) to beat a field of nine competitors, including four in the top 10 in the nation.
“It felt good to win a competition and not just any competition but a big competition,” Romero said. “I went up against a girl that jumped higher than me this year. It was a tough competition because there was a bad crosswind.
“They weren’t sure if the competition was going to be indoors or outdoors and everyone was good with the weather. It was my first competition against a field of others since the Texas Relays last year.”
Romero passed on 4.15 (13-7 1/4) and 4.30 (14-1 1/4) before getting into the competition at 4.40 (14-5 1/4) and almost exited the competition at that height.
“I almost no-heighted,” she said. “What happened was I went up a pole on the first two jumps but I knew that the crosswind was giving me trouble so I went down a pole and went down on my grip and made the height.
“From there I was able to move up and keep going.”
Romero cleared 4.50 (14-9) and 4.60 (15-1) on her first attempt at each height and missed all three chances at 4.72 (15-5 3/4) but all of her competitors went out at 4.60 and she was the winner.
“I was left with two girls at 4.60 and I made it and they didn’t,” Romero said. “But I hadn’t been in competition in so long and I had so much adrenaline going that when I won I was so relieved that I couldn’t clear 4.72.”
Now Romero will be practicing and jumping until the US Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, in July and try to make the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She was the alternate on the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“I’m going to look for a meet to go jump this weekend but if I don’t find one that’s okay because in two weeks I’ll be back at Prairie View jumping in another meet just like today,” she said.