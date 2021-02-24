Reagann LeLeux won the women’s pole vault Tuesday and three Teche Area athletes finished in the men’s pole vault top 10 Monday at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, for the University of Louisiana track team, with Cole Courtois second, Chandler Mixon eighth and Nick Russell ninth.
LeLeux, a former Catholic High standout who has set the Ragin’ Cajuns indoor pole vault school record twice this season, was first in the women’s pole vault at 4.01 meters (13 feet, 1 3/4 inches).
LeLeux also placed second in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.50 seconds, with teammate Serenity Rogers winning in 8.46. On Monday, LeLeux had the second-fastest qualifying time (8.56 seconds) to advance to the finals, along with teammates Rogers (8.64) and Kennedy London (8.73).
Courtois, a former Westgate High School standout and transfer from Louisiana Tech, cleared 5.26 meters (17 feet, 3 inches) to finish second to Kyle Rademeyer of South Alabama at 5.36 (17-7). Mixon, a former Highland Baptist standout, finished at 4.91 meters (16-1 1/4) and Russell, a former Catholic High standout, was at 4.76 meters (15-7 1/4).
Mixon also finished fourth in the men’s heptathlon with 5,272 points behind Graham Collins of South Alabama (5,444), Ben Collerton of Texas State (5,348) and Lucas Van Klaveren of UT-Arlington (5,300). Mixon broke the SBC Championship record in the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 7.06 seconds before posting a mark of 21-11 ¾ in the long jump, 40-9 ½ in the shot put and 5-11 ¼ in the high jump. His 4.91 meter pole vault was the top mark in the pentathlon competition, and he finished second in the 60-meter dash and third in the 60-meter hurdles (8.37 seconds).
Arkansas State swept the men’s and women’s titles for the second straight year.
A-State’s women repeat as champions for the first time in program history, winning its sixth Sun Belt Indoor Track & Field title, the second most in conference history.
On the men’s side, Arkansas State scored 155 points with Texas State not far behind with 147.5 points. Louisiana was third with 111 points.
In women’s action, Louisiana’s Kiana Foster was the only athlete to win two events, taking the 60-meter dash (7.37) and 200-meter dash (23.97) championships to score a 20 points. She was joined as SBC Top Performer by Arkansas State distance runner Pauline Meyer, who won the 3K (9:47.04) to reach the 20-point mark. Meyer previously won the mile and received two points in the distance medley.
Leleux was the third-best performer in the meet, winning the pole vault and finishing second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.50) behind Rogers (8.46). Coastal Carolina freshman Jermaisha Arnold claimed the 400 title with a time of 54.46.