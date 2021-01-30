LeLeux sets Cajuns indoor record; Courtois wins men's pole vault at Louisiana Invitational

Reagann LeLeux set an indoor school record in the women’s pole vault and Cole Courtois won the men’s pole vault with Nick Russell third as three former Teche Area high school standouts helped lead the University of Louisiana track team at the Louisiana Invitational Friday at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House in Baton Rouge.
Kolyn Saltzman, a former Westgate standout, won the men’s 3,000-meter run in 8:47.00 for the University of New Orleans.
LeLeux, a 12-time state champion at Catholic High, won the women’s event at 12 feet, 11 1/2 inches (3.95 meters). Her UL teammates Jordan Brown and Cameron Martinez finished tied for second at at 11 11-3/4 (3.65 m).
LeLeux’s mark was one of nine personal bests set by Cajuns’ competitors Friday.
Courtois, who won state team and individual titles at Westgate, transferred to UL in 2019 after two years at Louisiana Tech. He cleared 16 feet, 5 1/4 inches (5.01 meters) to win Friday’s men’s pole vault finals by six inches over runner-up Brock Meyer of LSU (15-11 1/4).
Russell, a three-time pole vault state champion at Catholic High School, finished third at 15-5 1/2.
Former St. Martinville athlete Jordan Landry finished fourth in the women’s high jump for Southern University at 5 feet, 1 inch (1.55 m) and former New Iberia Senior High athlete Shatoya Linzer competed in women’s 60-meter hurdles.
Former Erath athlete Troynae Walker finished seventh in the women’s 60-meter hurdles in 9.49 seconds for Nicholls State.
Serenity Rogers finished third overall for Louisiana in the 60-meter hurdles (6.54) Tarryn Hill placed third in the women's 600-meters (1:45.39) and Kelly Goff was third in the 3,000-meters (11:14.39). Brooklynne Wilson earned a pair of top-10 finishes for the Ragin' Cajuns finishing sixth in the women's shot put (41-10) and ninth in the weight throw (47-0 ¼).
Freshman Braden Scalisi earned a third-place finish in the men's 3,000-meters posting a time of 9:38.14 with Conner Meche (9:43.08) and Justin Unger fifth (10:05.91). Tahj Whitfield finished third overall in the men's 60-meter hurdles (8.22) for Louisiana.
Rylan Theyard placed third in the men's high jump (6-7) for the Ragin' Cajuns with Luke Benoit finishing fourth in the long jump (20-5 ¼), Tyren Hannah second in the shot put (49-11 ¼), Gabriel Vicknair third in the shot put (46-11) and Beau Gremillion fifth in the shot put (45-1).
The Cajuns will wrap up the weekend by sending 33 athletes to Arkansas State's Scarlet and Black Invitational today at First National Bank Arena.