Morgann LeLeux Romero hopes to find some time to get in just a little rest before hitting the grind again next week as the former Catholic High, Georgia and UL-Lafayette standout gets ready for the absolutely, positively biggest event on the biggest stage of her young life.
Next month LeLeux Romero will represent the USA in the women’s pole vault at the Games of the XXXII Olympiad held in Tokyo from July 23 to Aug. 8.
Sometime during that two-week span, LeLeux Romero will compete against 23 other representatives of various countries in an attempt to bring home the gold medal and forever be known as an Olympic champion.
“I’m very, very, very overwhelmed,” LeLeux Romero said. “Of course, I’m over the moon, I just didn’t realize how the process can be overwhelming.”
The last six days have been a bit overwhelming for her. She competed Thursday in the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic Trials. Saturday she competed in the finals and came out second during a heat wave that saw temperatures well above 100 degrees, with a silver medal to boot, then had to go through processing for the team before having to find a way home after her flight was canceled. Tuesday, she went through the requisite round of interviews along with getting well-wishes from friends and family an Olympian from New Iberia.
“I feel very, very, very loved,” LeLeux Romero said. She competes as Morgann LeLeux as she did not formally change her name with the USA Track & Field governing body when she got married.
Before the Trials, LeLeux Romero was training for this chance. She competed for a spot on the 2012 team but finished 13th, and then five years ago she tried for the 2016 Rio Games and finished fourth. As the alternate, she had to go through the processing just in case something happened to one of the three qualifiers who made the team, but ended up watching the Olympic pole vault competition from home.
This time, she even had to endure a year-long delay as the Tokyo Games were pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Through it all, she never lost sight of her Olympic dream.
“I found who I was and something so much better,” LeLeux Romero said. “I feel like I manifested this opportunity and this dream of mine and dove in whole-heartedly to take the risks to finally get to this point.
“To get to go to Tokyo means that this five year old dreamer was not crazy after all.”
During Saturday’s final, LeLeux Romero knew that she had to go in focused and that she couldn’t miss her first attempts. So the first bar at 4.35 centimeters, cleared; 4.50 cleared on the first attempt; 4.60 cleared on the first attempt.
“At that point I knew I was in the zone and that I had this,” she said.
LeLeux missed twice at 4.70 meters but before her final attempt, she got good news.
She said she knew that she had made the team before her final attempt because the two main competitors had misses at earlier heights and LeLeux Romero was, in the parlance of the sport, clean with no misses.
“It set in that the pressure was off, I was on the team,” she said. “Now I could just go in and jump. When I cleared the bar, I screamed. I can still feel that scream in my body.”
And she could officially move from the category of Olympic hopeful to Olympian.
“I lost my mind. I was just insane. Everything I had been through was all worth it in that one moment,” LeLeux Romero said. “I knew when I was so close in 2016 that I could do it for 2020 and that drove me the past four years to be better and better each day.”
And after she finally gets a bit of rest, it’s back to work to try to end up on the podium in Tokyo.
But there will be some noticeable difference.
“The Olympics won’t be the same,” she said. “My family won’t be able to go. It will be sheer luck if my dad (Shane LeLeux, who also serves as her coach) gets to go. We found out that the U.S. has its building in the Olympic Village but we can’t leave it. There is no sight-seeing and there are certain date I have to follow, I have to be in Tokyo on July 28 and I have to be back on Aug. 8.”
Even with all that, LeLeux is, and forever will be, an Olympian.
“I just wanted to make the Olympic team,” LeLeux Romero said. “Getting that medal and walking around with the American Flag was a great feeling.
“My favorite part will be walking into that stadium in Tokyo. It will be an experience I have never experienced before and I’m looking forward to being on that big of a stage.”