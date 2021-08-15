The result may not have been what she wanted, but former Catholic High and UL graduate and athletic standout Morgann LeLeux Romero was grateful for the chance to live out her dream by competing for the U.S. Olympic Team in Tokyo this month.
“Making the team and going through prelims and getting into the final and no heighting will always haunt me the rest of my life but I gave myself 24 hours to get it out of my system,” she said.
“I feel like I learned a lot. It was a great experience and I’m going to be able to take that and move forward with it.”
LeLeux Romero spent the majority of her young and adult life dreaming of going to the Olympics. To get there was a dream come true. But what happened when she got there was a complete shock to her after she didn’t clear a height in the finals.
“I fought through the rain at prelims and still was able to come back and make that bar,” she said. “I never would have thought in my wildest dreams that I would have no heighted.
“It’s a horrible feeling. I couldn’t wait to get out of that stadium. I was ready to be home and ready to get out of there.”
But being a professional, LeLeux Romero stayed at the stadium and cheered on eventual gold medalist Katie Nageotte, her teammate on the U.S. squad.
“If the roles had been reversed, I know that Katie would have stayed there to cheer me on,” LeLeux Romero said. “So I put away the shock and surprise and hurt and stayed to cheer her on. I realized that I had this amazing opportunity and did something that the vast majority of people never get a chance to do.
“I’m still very grateful for the opportunity and learned a lot about myself and what I take away from the experience.”
Outside of the competition, LeLeux Romero would like to go back to Japan one day to actually see the country.
“I would like to go back and explore it as a tourist — with no COVID,” she said. “But the situation was hard. This little Cajun girl does not like to be in the situation I was in.
“There was eight people in my room (at the Olympic Village) which turned out kind of cool. I thought the bathroom situation would be hard with eight girls and two bathrooms but we made it work.”
LeLeux Romero ended up being alone in her room in the village after her roommate, Quanesha Burks. failed to make the finals in the long jump and returned home. That turned out to be a different experience as well.
“I had the room to myself for the last few days in Japan and I actually liked her being there because it was very lonely,” LeLeux Romero said. “A lot of the athletes said that and we only had each other to fall back on because our roommates were the only people we didn’t have to wear our masks around.
I’m not afraid of COVID or what it could do to me. I’ve actually had it and my body fought it and I’m stronger for it but at the same time I was terrified of getting it there because I found out what happens to you when you get it there.”
What LeLeux Romero said was that any athlete who tested positive went into isolated quarantine for 14 days in a hotel room you could only get out for 15 minutes a day.
As for the pole vault competition, LeLeux Romero ended up injuring her Achilles tendon between the semifinals and the finals. While she got as much treatment that was available, it still bothered her but she gutted through it. She did say if definitely affected her, however.
“Prelims were fun because there were other events going on at the time and the stadium was incredible,” she said. “Finals were different because we were the only event going on and the only people in the stadium were us and our coaches. I didn’t realize how much I feed off of people and the mood was weird and everyone was struggling.”
Overall, LeLeux would give the experience a 6 or 7 out of 10.
“Now that I’ve done it, I wish I could go back,” she said, “There’s just so much I would have done differently. I would have managed my energy and time so much better.
“I think that COVID had me and my dad (Shane LeLeux) so scared that we took a lot of precautions whereas I probably should have spent more time in my room at the village walking and relaxing. There was a slight moment when I asked myself is this all worth it.”
In the end, it was.
Even though she didn’t finish well at the Olympics, there was a considerable bright spot for the pole vaulter. She was invited to her first top flight professional track meet at the end of the month when she will compete at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, where she qualified for the Olympics, to compete in a Diamond League track meet, the top level professional track and field competition with meets across the globe.
“I am over the moon about going to my first Diamond League,” LeLeux Romero said. “I wish I didn’t have the Achilles issue but at the same time we’re managing it to where I will take one more practice jump and then wait to jump there.
“Diamond League really takes care of you and fly you there and put you up in a nice hotel to where you really don’t have to worry about anything besides pole vaulting.”
As for her future, LeLeux Romero is still going to jump next year as she works toward getting an invitation to compete in the World Outdoor Championships. But there is also one other goal on the horizon.
“After competing in Tokyo, the next Olympics are in Paris in 2024,” she said. “I’ll be 31 there and Katie was 30 this year and she won the gold.
“I feel that I can still compete at that age and still do well. With this experience behind me, I feel that I will do better in three years.”