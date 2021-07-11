While New Heights Gym held its Independence Day Vault a week later than normal Saturday, it was also a chance for area folks to get a glimpse of resident Olympian Morgann LeLeux Romero jump against competition that included former area prep standouts Cole Courtois, who jumped at Westgate and currently jumps for UL, and former Highland Baptist standout Chandler Mixon, currently at UL as a decathlete.
Romero did her part, jumping 15-1 during the meet, which would be good enough to advance from the semifinals to the finals at the Tokyo Olympics later this month.
“Today was solid,” she said. “It showed that under stress and craziness I can hit that 15-1 and make it into the finals.”
The local competition was delayed because Romero and New Heights co-owner and coach Shane LeLeux were in Eugene, Oregon, the week before for the U.S. Olympic trials.
On Saturday, the Olympian gave the fans a treat when she wore one of the outfits that she was given to wear at the Games.
“They (USATF) gave me special permission to wear the outfit which was one of the four that we can wear at the Olympics,” Romero said. “They allowed me to since it was my meet and my family won’t be able to go to Tokyo to see me jump. If it had been any other meet, I couldn’t have worn it because of USATF rules.”
Shane LeLeux said that about 36 vaulters from around the state came in for the meet, which was won by Hayes Thompson with Mixon finishing second.
Now LeLeux and his star pupil, who have started Olympic training last week, head into full preparation mode.
“We’re going five days a week with two days off,” LeLeux said.
Romero said that she will be in one more competition at Southeastern Louisiana University on July 24.
“It’s an open meet so I’m going to go use it as practice and then on the 27th I’ll head to Tokyo,” Romero said.
The only downside is that there will be no fans in the stadium due to new COVID rules implemented by the Japanese government last week so the Games can only be seen on television or streaming on the Internet.
For the American TV audience, Romero will be on early.
“I’m competing between 7-10 p.m. their time which is around 5 a.m. here,” she said. “I’m not a morning person so I’m glad its not the reverse.”