LeLeux Romero advances to Olympic finals

Morgann LeLeux Romero advanced to the finals of the women’s pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
And she did it while injured. The former Catholic High School/University of Georgia/University of Louisiana standout posted to Facebook after the competition early Monday morning (U.S. time) that she found out three days earlier she had a partially torn Achilles tendon.
“I cannot thank everyone enough back at home for all the love and support!” she posted. “My dad, I’m so dang thankful you are here with me! My mom and hubbie, y’all are so strong. I love you all soo much.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions in Japan, only athletes and coaches — no family or friends — were allowed to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics, which already had been delayed a year because of the coronavirus. Romero’s father, Shane LeLeux, is her coach, so was allowed to make the trip with her but had to pay his own way, with several fundraisers in New Iberia helping to defray those expenses.
The B division of the pole vault, in which LeLeux Romero was entered, saw a rain delay mid-competition.
“Well dang what a whirlwind!” Romero wrote on Facebook. “Yesterday’s prelims were insanely awesome. Crazy conditions, but we made it through.”
Later in the post she revealed that she the partial tear in her Achilles had been discovered in Japan, “not bad enough to fully bear it, but not in a good spot for some type of injection to calm it down. I really felt fine during the beginning but the rain delay and coming back made it very painful. But no way am I letting this stop my Olympic Dream. Thursdas weather looks promising. And we have a great treatment plan in place. I feel very confident and soo dang grateful. All this love and support is so humbling. I feel so loved! And ready to make everyone proud come Thursday. Going to leave my heart on that field and just fly. Living the DREAM”
She then closed with several hashtags — tokeyeauxmeaux, tokyo2020ne, teamusa and #usatf.
Thursday’s competition is scheduled to start at 5:30 a.m. local time and 7:30 p.m. in Tokyo.