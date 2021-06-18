LeLeux, other Cajuns set for U.S. Olympic Trials next week

LAFAYETTE — Morgann LeLeux will get another chance to make the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.
The former Catholic High star and University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns All-American will be competing in the women’s pole vault next week at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
The pole vault competition is on Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m., with the finals scheduled for June 26.
Back at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trails, LeLeux finished fourth in the pole vault by clearing a personal best at 15 feet 1 inch and served as an alternate on Team USA.
The five-time junior national champion and five-time collegiate All-American (Georgia and Louisiana) will not be the only Ragin’ Cajun trying to earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.
Ragin’ Cajuns senior javelin thrower Claire Meyers will be joining LeLeux in Oregon.
Meyers, who qualified after posting a then-school record mark of 175 feet at the Crimson Tide Invitational in April, will begin competition on Friday, June 25 at 3 p.m., with the finals set for June 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Meyers, ranked No. 18 nationally heading into the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, claimed wins during the spring at the Louisiana Classics, Texas Relays, Crimson Tide Invitational and Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The nine-day U.S. Olympic Trials begin on Friday and will run through June 27. NBC and NBCSN will provide coverage over eight nights, including six in primetime on NBC.
SOFTBALL HONORS
The Ragin’ Cajuns Softball program led the state with nine representatives on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) 2021 All-Louisiana Collegiate Softball Team, highlighted by Ciara Bryan and Summer Ellyson receiving Hitter of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.
Bryan — a grad transfer from Georgia — also earned LSWA Newcomer of the Year.
In addition to Bryan and Ellyson, the Ragin’ Cajuns had two other teammates earn All-Louisiana First Team selections. First baseman Justice Milz and second baseman Jade Gortarez joined Bryan and Ellyson on the first team.
The Ragin’ Cajuns also placed five players on the All-Louisiana Second Team which included: pitcher Kandra Lamb, third baseman Kaitlyn Alderink, shortstop Alissa Dalton, outfielder Kendall Talley and utility player Julie Rawls.
The nine total LSWA All-Louisiana selections are the second-most in program history, tying the 2019 squad and one shy of the program-record 10 received in 2012.