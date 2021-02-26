LeLeux helps Cajuns finish third at Sun Belt Indoor track meet

Reagann LeLeux defended her crown and helped the Ragin’ Cajuns to a third-place finish at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham.
Leleux was named the SBC Female Top Field Performer after she reclaimed the title women’s pole vault championship, after clearing 13-1 ¾.
The former Catholic High star also finished second in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.50.
The Ragin’ Cajuns had several competitors take top honors at the championships.
In addition to Leleux, Kiana Foster (women’s 60-meter dash, 200-meter dash), Serenity Rogers (women’s 60-meter hurdles), Brock Appiah (men’s 200-meters), Rylan Theyard (men’s triple jump) all earned individual championships.
Softball Adds Baylor
The Ragin’ Cajuns and Bears will play after all.
Louisiana and Baylor were scheduled to face off twice during the 35th Annual Louisiana Classics at Lamson Park. The season-opening tournament was cancelled due to the winter storm system that went through the South.
The two teams have agreed to play each other in a doubleheader at Lamson Park on Thursday, March 4. Tip for the first game of the doubleheader between No. 7 Louisiana and No. 21 Baylor will be at 4 p.m.