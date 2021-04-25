LAKE CHARLES — Amire Ledet had a night for New Iberia Senior High School. The junior ran and jumped his way to four district titles for the Jackets during the District 3-5A track meet Wednesday at Barbe.
Ledet won the 110 hurdles (15.69 seconds), the 300 hurdles (44.62), the long jump (20 feet, 2 1/2 inches) and the triple jump (43-10 1/2) to score 40 points for NISH.
The Jackets also got 10 points from Hunter Landry, who won the 800 meters (2 minutes, 9.54 seconds); two points from Aden Romero for his fifth place finish in the 3200 meters and two points from Damian Blanchard for his fifth place finish in the pole vault for a grand total of 54 points and a secenth place finish in the meet.
Ledet and Landry advance to compete in the regional meet this week.
In the girls meet, NISH scored 45 points for a fourth place finish.
For the Lady Jackets, Jordin Washington finished fourth in the 100 meters; Jillian Howze finished sixth in the 200 meters; Laila Sigure finished third in the 400 meters; Arianna Brown was fifth in the 800 meters and sixth in the 1600 meters.
NISH finished third in the 4x100 and 4x200 and fourth in the 4x400 meter relays.
In the field, Kelis Boutte and Howze and third and fourth, respectively, in the high jump; Zoriahn Dacis was sixth in the triple jump and Yasmine Dauterive was sixth in the shot put.
The three relay teams, Sigure, Boutte and Howze and Washington all qualified for the regional meet.