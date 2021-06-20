On the heels of a brilliant track and field season, Amire Ledet hopes to have a breakout campaign on the football field for New Iberia Senior High this fall.
As a junior, Ledet placed first in four events — long jump, triple jump, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles — at the District 3-5A meet.
“He had a real good year,” coach Scott Trahan said. “It was kind of a surprise because he hadn’t competed much since he was a freshman. In middle school, he went 39 feet in the triple jump, so we couldn’t wait to get him up here.
“He did pretty good as a freshman. Nothing spectacular, and then he finished third in the state last year at the indoor meet. Of course, the outdoor season last year was canceled due to COVID.”
Trahan said it’s a rare feat to win four events at the district meet.
“I’ve been coaching for 24 years and have seen an athlete win four events at district,” he said. “It’s a difficult task. It wasn’t a good team year for us, but Amire averaged 30-plus points per meet.”
Ledet totaled 257 points on the season with a stellar performance (40 points) at the most crucial time: the 3-5A meet.
“257 points is stellar,” Trahan said. “He had 17 points at the regional meet, including a personal best in the long jump (22-10) and triple jump (47-1).”
Ledet was a model of consistency during the season, scoring big at meets at Cecilia (38 points), Breaux Bridge (40), Lafayette High (34), West Feliciana (20), NISH (34) and Westgate (30).
Trahan said NISH alum Zedric Thomas helped inspire Ledet.
“I think he got really interested when Zedric came out in November and started practicing with him,” Trahan said.
“Zedric graduated from NISH in 2007. He jumped at LSU, was an All-American and won eight state titles in high school. I think Zedric motivated Amire to really put some time in.”
Trahan said that Ledet has a chance to provide NISH with a valuable weapon at receiver this season.
“He’s 6-foot-2 and probably still growing,” Trahan said.
“It absolutely is a big help for a Wing-T offense to have a receiver that can stretch the field and keep defenses from loading the box. Amire definitely has the ability to get up, outjump people and catch balls.”
Ledet, who was named Overall MVP at three meets in the spring, hopes to compete in the triple jump in college. Right now, however, he’s focused on catching passes from NISH quarterback Christian Walker.
“I plan on helping my team make the playoffs like we did last year,” Ledet said. “We’re looking good. We’re making progress this summer with a focus on weight training and getting our offense situated.”