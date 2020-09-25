LAFAYETTE — Peter LeBlanc waited until after the game to relish the significant personal moment.
The former Catholic High star found himself lining up and running routes during a game inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. LeBlanc had already taken part in two state championship games (including ending the school’s 55-year state title drought) inside the home stadium of the New Orleans Saints but this was his first game as a wide receiver for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Not only was its LeBlanc’s first collegiate game, the contest was nationally televised on ESPNU and he was lining up against Mississippi State from the most dominant league in college football — the Southeastern Conference.
Yet, there was no immediate celebration or real enjoyment after LeBlanc hauled in a four-yard reception from Levi Lewis during the third quarter of that game. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Ragin’ Cajuns wide receiver didn’t process the moment until well after the game.
“In that moment I wasn’t really thinking about it,” LeBlanc said. “I just went out there to play and do my job. But after the game I did say to myself ‘wow I just did that.’”
LeBlanc built off that business-like approach in last season’s opener to make an immediate impact as a true freshman. LeBlanc appeared in 14 games (with nine starts) for the Ragin’ Cajuns while hauling in 28 receptions for 344 yards and finishing second on the team with four touchdown grabs.
There were plenty of highlights along the way as LeBlanc helped the Ragin’ Cajuns to a school-record 11 wins and bowl victory. There was his first touchdown — a 53-yard score against Texas Southern — a moment LeBlanc described as “a rush of excitement and happiness that came over me.”
LeBlanc’s breakout game came on the biggest stage last season when he caught three passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns against Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Championship Game.
Even though LeBlanc may have made his transition to the collegiate level appear easy, the reality was that it was anything but simple.
“That first fall camp was definitely a grind — just like it is for anyone else,” LeBlanc said. “I just tried to play the best to my ability. I ended up getting a lot of reps and I realized early on during camp that I could play at a high level if I put in the work.”
The other big learning experience was figuring out how to balance being a full-time student and being a starter for the football team.
“It was a learning experience,” said LeBlanc, who credits his time of playing both baseball and running track at Catholic High for preparing him for being a collegiate student athlete. “It is tough because playing football is like a job and so is school. Juggling both of those things was a challenge but all of us have to do that so we just did it together.”
That “doing it together” mantra is something the Ragin’ Cajuns program prides itself as possessing and was a contributing factor at why the former three-star recruit chose UL Lafayette over Louisiana Tech and other schools.
“It was really the culture here,” said LeBlanc, who had 58 receptions for 1,410 yards and 17 touchdowns his final two seasons at Catholic High. “The culture down here is amazing. The coaches played a huge role in that as well. They are all genuine people and that was a big factor. It just felt like home to me.”
After the departures this offseason of veteran receivers Ja’Marcus Bradley, Bam Jackson and Jamal Bell (a combined 119 receptions, 1,756 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019), LeBlanc has ascended to become one of the leaders of the team’s young receiving corps.
Entering Saturday’s home opener at Cajun Field against Georgia Southern, LeBlanc leads the Ragin’ Cajuns in receptions (9), receiving yards (130) and is tied for the lead in touchdowns (1), a 78-yard score in the team’s upset road win at Iowa State.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” LeBlanc said. “We have a lot of young wide receivers on the team and everyone is doing what they can to step up. I am just trying to step up to do my part too.”
LeBlanc and his teammates had to step up while the program dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct effect on the team’s offseason.
“During summer workouts we just had the mindset to let’s get through this workout,” said LeBlanc, a business management major. “Then when fall camp came around, we were just like let’s get through today’s practice. We just thought that if we get to play this season then we will play — if not then we will just practice until we get to play next year.”
Not only are the Ragin’ Cajuns playing but the team is playing well in LeBlanc’s sophomore season. The team is currently ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll, has opened up the season with two victories — including the program’s first road win over a Top 25 opponent, and is a favorite to win a conference championship and possibly play in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
So, what is LeBlanc’s goal when he takes the field for the Ragin’ Cajuns? Simple. Just win.
“My goal as cliché as it may sound is that doing whatever it takes to get the win,” LeBlanc said. “That’s all that really matters to me.”