Leading the team

Friday night, Trey Amos showed exactly why he a top college recruit.
The Catholic High senior quarterback rushed for 157 yards and two touchdown as No. 7 CHS stunned No. 2 seed Notre Dame 24-21 in the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs.
Amos’ exploits showed exactly why head football coach Brent Indest’s season-long strategy of using Amos proved to be valid.
“We could have used him a lot more during the season but we chose not to use him as much during the regular season because we knew we would need him more in the playoffs,” Indest said. “What he did Friday night showed exactly what he is capable of.
“He broke some long runs that helped us win the game.”
Catholic High’s reward for beating its long-time nemesis is hitting the road this Friday night to LaPlace for the Division III semifinals at No. 3 seed St. Charles Catholic.
It’s going to be another opportunity for Amos to shine as he leads the Panthers into their sixth semifinal appearance in the last seven years.
“Our plan the whole week was to do our best to get him into space when we could,” Indest said. “If he could get out in space then he would be difficult to tackle in space and that proved to be the case.
“When we were able to get him out there it was a touchdown or a really big play. It was really important early because our offensive line really started to get after him. Trey Henry had some really solid runs at the end of the first and start of the second quarters that really softened them up. It was like we jabbed them with Henry and threw knockout punches with Amos.”
As for the CHS senior quarterback, he deflected all honor to his offensive line.
“I just tried my best out there and really owe all of it to my offensive line, which blocked for me and opened holes for me to run,” Amos said.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do anything out there without them.
“But in the end all that mattered was that we won the game and now we move on to the next game.”
Now the Panthers turn their attention to the Comets and the semifinals.
Not that being in the semifinals is any different than playing in any other game.
“All we want to do is play our best, get the ‘W’ and move on,” Amos said. “I’m going to have to be a leader and keep my team on its toes.
“I know that things are going to be tough but we have to play together as a team.”