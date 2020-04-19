BATON ROUGE — The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reminds people that Wildlife Management Areas refuges and shooting ranges remain open.
However, the state agency said in a prepared statement released Wednesday, the public must practice social distancing measures and have no group larger than 10 people due to restrictions ordered starting March 23 in Louisiana by Gov. John Bel Edwards because of COVID-19.
To use the popular WMAs scattered across the state, including two in the Teche Area, the visitor is required to possess a valid state hunting or fishing license or Wild Louisiana Stamp. The scenic areas are beautiful escapes any time of year.
An LDWF spokesman said fishing remains open on all LDWF properties and across Louisiana. The spokesman also said all public restrooms at LDWF facilities are closed.
And a daily, free self-clearing permit is required to conduct all activites on WMA. The check-in portion must be completed before each day’s activity. The check-out portion must be carried by each person while on the WMA and must be completed before leaving the public area.
LDWF encouraged people to utilize the free LDWF WMA Check-in/Check-out App in the self-clearing process. The LDWF WMA Check-In/Check-Out App allows users to check-in and check-out electronically via their smart device or web portal. The app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for your Apple or Android device. Go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmas-refuges-and-conservation-areas to download. The available web portal is at http://wmacheckincheckout.wlf.la.gov/Authentication/Login?ReturnUrl=%2f.
Paper permists for check in and checking out, however, remain available at the WMA’s permit stations. The state agency points out the LDWF WMA Check-In/Check-Out App eliminates the need for handling paper and potentially spreading the virus.
To purchase a fishing license or Wild Louisiana Stamp, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmarefugeconservation-area-licenses-and-permits.