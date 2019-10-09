LAFAYETTE — The Catholic High Lady Panthers three match win streak came to an end Tuesday as Lafayette Christian swept CHS 25-9, 25-20, 25-23 in a Division IV, District 2 contest.
With the loss, CHS dropped to 22-5 overall and 1-1 in district while LCA remained perfect on the season at 20-0 and 2-0 in district.
Abigail Richthofen led the Lady Panthers with 10 kills and eight digs while Madison Bienvenu finished the match with four kills and 13 digs.
Sydnee Raheem had three kills and three aces while Anna Angelle had 11 assists.
Individual statistics for LCA were not available.
Catholic High plays in Highland Baptist’s Tournanament Friday and Saturday and returns to District 2-IV play Tuesday at Delcambre High,