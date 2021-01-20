As one team continued its string of dominance in Division III, another got back on top of the Class 2A mountain after hitting roadblocks deep into the playoffs.
Lafayette Christian athlete/return specialist Sage Ryan and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis led their teams to titles at the LHSAA Prep Classic and also received top honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team.
Catholic High School junior KK Reno was a first-team pick as a running back with several other Teche Area players receiving honorable mentions. Reno’s CHS teammates Mason Boutte and Carson Stiles received mentions to the team, as did Loreauville High School’s Calep Jacob, Collin Jacob and Bryan Patout.
Ryan, an LSU signee, did just about everything for the Knights en route to winning Class 2A Most Outstanding Offensive Player — accounting for 1,074 yards and 19 touchdowns on just 81 touches. LCA claimed its second straight Division III title and fourth LHSAA title in a row.
With Ryan locking up the athlete and return specialist spots, offensive lineman Micah Miller, kicker Louis Davies, defensive lineman Fitzgerald West and defensive back Brylan Green also represented LCA on the first team.
Curtis, a sophomore who is already picking up Power 5 offers, had 92 tackles and four interceptions to earn Class 2A Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
Running back and UL-Lafayette commitment Terrence Williams and offensive lineman Ethan Knippers joined Curtis as Many’s representatives on the first team.
While LCA and Many won titles, General Trass coach Toriano Wells won Class 2A Coach of Year for leading the Panthers to their first semifinal in 57 years.
That Panther squad was led by senior Jaloni Grey, who had 75 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.
Grey was named to the LSWA Class 2A team as a defensive lineman.