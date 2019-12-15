LAFAYETTE — Jaquan Latulas scored 23 points with seven three-pointers to spark New Iberia Senior High to a 49-42 win over Northwest at the Big Dave Classic Friday.
The Yellow Jackets, who were ranked first in the state in the LHSAA’s most recent Class 5A power points, improved to 5-1.
Stiles Jolivet added nine points and Aaron Mandeville scored eight for NISH, which bounced back from its first loss of the season vs. Peabody on Thursday.
“We survived tonight,” NISH head coach Todd Russ said. “We have a couple of guys who can shoot it. We didn’t shoot it well against Peabody, but they had a lot to do with it.
“Tonight, we weren’t overthinking. If you’re open, shoot it. That’s what I’ve been telling them. If you can shoot the ball, shoot it.”
NISH’s three seniors — Jolivet, Latulas and Mandeville — combined to score 40 points and 10 three-pointers.
“I’m proud of our senior leadership,” Russ said.
“Stiles Jolivet, that’s our leader.
“He’s the head of this ship. Our three seniors played exceptionally well.
“Jaquan Latulas came out on fire and Aaron Mandeville made some huge threes, including a big one from the corner that gave us a little bit of breathing room.”
After NISH took a 20-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, the pace slowed considerably and Northwest (3-4) eventually went ahead 31-30 on a basket by Cameron Joubert with 5:23 remaining in the third.
“You have to tip your hat to Northwest,” Russ said of the Raiders, who reached the second round of the 3A playoffs last year.
“We kept throwing punches at them and they wouldn’t go anywhere.
“They did a great job of mixing up their defense on us and keeping us off-balance. Their big kid (6-foot-7 center Kamryn Guidry) was a factor. He altered a lot of shots in the paint.”
With 1:38 remaining, a three-pointer by Latulas put NISH ahead 48-42.
Jaterius Fusilier then drew a charge with 50.9 seconds left to put the game on ice.
“I’m glad we got the call,” Russ said.
“I’m just glad we got it. It was a huge play. I didn’t know that we were going to be able to take charges, so it’s good that we were able to get it.
“Defensively, to hold a team to 42 points — that’s our calling card. We did a great job defensively.”
Russ has been getting crucial minutes from his bench.
“We have a little depth,” he said. “We have guys who understand their role. We have guys who are still growing into their role, so we’re throwing them out there and letting them learn in the fire.
“I won’t call it real depth, but we have personnel that we can put out there in certain situations.”
The Yellow Jackets received excellent free throw shooting in the first quarter, sinking 7-of-8.
Fusilier, who scored six points, was perfect from the line, while Allen Walker nailed 3-of-4 from the charity stripe.
“We have a lot of room to grow,” Russ said. “We’re nowhere near our ceiling.
“We have some areas that we definitely can improve on, but we have played some really good teams and we’re fortunate to be 5-1 at this point.”