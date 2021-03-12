YOUNGSVILLE — Michael Latulas, who helped Loreauville High School, win the 2018 Class 2A baseball state championship, is among four Southern Mississippi baseball players who are joining the Acadiana Cane Cutters this year.
Latulas, an infielder/outfielder, is joined by Golden Eagles pitchers Matthew Adams, Tanner Hall and Will Tynes this year with the Cutters.
A freshman from New Iberia, Latulas attended Loreauville High School where he batted .526 as a senior. He was named to the the 2020 LHSCA All-Star West team and was the 2019 Class 2A Hitter of the Year. At Southern Miss he made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for the 2020 fall semester.
Adams, a right-hander, is a COVID/freshman from Pearland, Texas, and a returning player for Acadiana, appearing in 12 games in 2020. In 2020 for Southern Miss, Matthew had impressive outings with the Golden Eagles only allowing a .205 batting average against opposing hitters. Matthew was also on the President’s List for his academic achievements in the fall semester of 2020.
Hall is a right-handed pitcher from Zachary. The freshman attended Zachary High School and also made the LHSCA All-Star East team in 2020. In his game against South Alabama this year, he earned a G-ERA of 2.70 with four strikeouts and only one hit allowed in 3 1/3 innings. Tanner also made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for the 2020 fall semester.
Tynes, a freshman right-hander from Bossier City, attended Airline High School. He earned a spot on the LHSCA All-Star West team in 2020, and was recognized by Perfect Game as the 10th best baseball player and second best right-handed pitcher in the state with the Vikings. Tynes was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Southern Miss.
“We are excited to have Adams as a returning player for our squad,” Cane Cutters head coach Darien Dukes said in a statement from the team. “Southern Miss always produces quality baseball players, and it’s great to have a few guys from Louisiana as well.”
Dukes, who grew up in Shreveport, was named head coach for the team in December.
He helped Baptist Christian College win two national championships as a player and has been a baseball coach since 1997.
Scott Hiers was named the team’s pitching coach for the upcoming 2021 season in January.
He currently coaches at Simsboro High School.