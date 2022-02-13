A Keashawn Pierre free throw with 1.4 seconds left in the game proved to be just enough to see West St. Mary to victory when the Wolfpack traveled to Loreauville High on Thursday.
WSM came into the game with a 14-11 record, looking for a repeat of their previous game against the Tigers that saw West St. Mary win 57-46.
“We knew they were going to come out and play hard since it was their senior night,” explained West St. Mary head coach Edwin Colbert. “We were short our leading scorer, Jkylon Caesar, who went down against Catholic High with a knee injury. I played a lot of the freshmen, giving them some wind underneath them. Our guys do a really good job of listening to me making my adjustments and tonight we just countered everything that Loreauville tried to do.”
The Tigers took an early 8-0 lead, but were trailing by the second quarter thanks to a well-drilled offensive performance by West St. Mary. The teams traded the lead all the way through the fourth quarter, neither one being able to establish and hold an advantage.
West St. Mary forced numerous turnovers against the Tigers, something that Colbert says his team focuses on in practice.
“We work on that a lot because we have a lot of athletes, a lot of football players. I try to put them in a position where they can play faster, read passes, jump the passes, and score the basketball.”
With a minute remaining in the game, and with the score tied 46-46. The Tigers tried to kill as much time as possible to prevent a late Wolfpack equalizer, but a wayward pass from Loreauville was intercepted and West St. Mary won two free throws with just over a second remaining in the game.
Pierre missed his first shot, but scored on his second, giving West St. Mary a slim one point lead.
“I had to call a timeout to see what they were doing so I could counter that,” explained Colbert.
“When I saw what they were in, I was able to make my adjustments. Like I told my guys, if they hit a 90 foot shot then we deserve to lose, but I was going to protect the basket because of the athletes that they have.”
With just over a second of game time remaining and five West St. Mary players guarding deep in their own half, Loreauville lobbed a last ditch attempt at goal which sailed wide, sealing the victory for the Wolfpack.
West St. Mary is now 8-4 in district play, and trailing Franklin and Catholic High in the District 7-2A standings. The Wolfpack still have two games left in the regular season, home contests against Delcambre and Ascension Episcopal.