Last-minute drives lifts McNeese past SE Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES — It was a drive to save a season, or at least define one.
Down by three after having blown a 3-touchdown lead, McNeese’s offense, which had been underachieving most of the year, took the field 89 yards from victory and just 4:56 left on the clock.
“I would not all it desperation but,” said McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron.
For the first time the Cowboys responded, picking up a third-and-13 along the way to the game-winning touchdown in a 38-34 thriller Saturday night over 19th-ranked Southeastern Louisiana.
“A total team victory,” said cornerback Cory McCoy, who in the first quarter forced a fumble with one hit and tipped the ball up for an interception on another play. The turnovers led to a quick 10 points for McNeese.
“Great to get those to start, but we had to finish,” said McCoy, which he did.
On the final drive for the Lions, McCoy was beaten badly on a play that would have likely ended as the losing touchdown. But he refused to give up and just got enough to knock a slightly under thrown ball away and save the day.
“Go catch the man,” McCoy said of his first thoughts. “Just go catch the man.”
A play later the Cowboys were taking a knee and breaking a five-game Southland Conference losing streak that dated back to last season. McNeese is now 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference. Southeastern fell to 3-2, 2-1.
“That was a complete effort play,” McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert said of McCoy’s work. “That was heart. You never give up. He never gave up.”
This was the first time Gilbert’s promised high-powered offense really showed up. Orgeron threw for 248 yards and a career-high three touchdowns to lead the comeback after leading to the big lead.
He hit Trevor Begue for the winner from 33 yards away with 2:35 left. The two just missed hooking up on a long scoring pass at the end of the first half.
“I probably should have caught that first one but I knew the ball would find me again,” Begue said. “I wasn’t going to drop that one.”
The duo capped an exciting fourth quarter that saw the lead change hands four times.
“This time we just finished,” said Orgeron. “We have been close before. I never questioned that we would not go down and get the job done.”
Elijah Mack also got it done. The transfer from South Florida ran for a career-high 142 yards on 28 carries and two scores as the McNeese offense found a running game as well. He even had scoring runs of 52 and four yards called back.
“I am humble and I want to give the offensive line credit,” said Mack. “They blocked their (butt) off. But I’m an angry back and I’m going to keep coming at you.”
Mack’s second TD, a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter gave the Cowboys a 31-27 lead. The Lions responded with a Kelley Cole to Branson Schwebel 2-yard TD toss with 7:06 left.
McNeese had taken control of the game early, leading 24-3 with 5:35 left in the second quarter on Mack’s 2-yard run. Oregon had scoring strikes of 20 yards to Davion Curtis and 58 yards to Cyron Sutton in the game’s opening 17 minutes.
But the Lions scored 24 points as McNeese’s offense shut down. Chason Virgil led the way by going 27-of-49 for 321 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Kelley also had two scores on his three passes.
“That was a big win for our program,” said Gilbert. “Hope we can get on a run from here.”
The victory was even sweater because the Cowboys were playing against their former head coach Lance Guidry, who was fired last year after three seasons at the helm of McNeese. Guidry is the defensive coordinator of the Lions.
“There are a good team and this is a good win and that makes it nicer,” said Begue.
One drive can mean a lot.