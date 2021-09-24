ERATH — There’s a special award voted on by the Erarth High football team called “The Iron Cat.”
According to EHS football coach Eric LeBlanc, it’s voted on every year and it goes to the senior football player who best shows what it is to be Bobcat on and off the field.
“It’s voted to the players who does everything right,” LeBlanc said. “He sets the example on and off the field, iin the classroom, on the street and in the community.
“The team picked Kade (LaSalle) and that’s all you really need to know about him. They picked him. He’s never been a starter until this year and he never complained. He never really had playing time until this year. He just kept working, kept grinding all the while trying to make himself better.”
LeBlanc gave a great example of how the 6-foot, 300-pound nose guard worked to become better.
“He’s a big guy to start with,” LeBlanc said. “And I’m not sure what he body composition was, but I know it’s a whole lot better now than it was even six months ago.”
It all goes to show just how important playing football and being a contributor to the team’s success is to the Erath senior.
The Bobcats are 2-1 overall headed into tonight’s game against Vermilion Parish rival North Vermilion. Erath dropped its first game of the season to Loreauville but has since won two straight and is looking to make it three in a row.
“I think that we are a better team than people give us credit for,” LaSalle said. “It’s all been about hard work, great coaching and practicing like we play.
“I think by the time the season’s over we are going to surprise some people.”
After giving up 47 points to Loreauville, Erath’s defense has allowed 42 points — total — in wins over DeQuimcy and St. Louis.
LaSalle said that first game was a wake up call for the defense.
“The leaders of the defense stepped up and we tried to hold (opposing teams) down as much as we could,” he said.
As leaders, LaSalle and Logan Lemaire make the defensive calls for the Bobcats.
“We do everything,” he said. “We make sure that everyone is in the right place and can make the play.”
LaSalle said that so far the difference between this year’s team and last year’s team is the fact that this version of Erath High football pushes everyone to be their best on the field at all times.
“We push to get the best of every player that we have on the team,” LaSalle said.
With a struggling North Vermilion team (0-3) this week and a struggling Vermilion Catholic team (1-2) in the wings before opening district play against Kaplan, LeSalle feels that while either game could be the classic trap game., he feels that the Bobcats are ready for any challenge that arises.
“I think that we’re going to get them Friday,” LaSalle said. “Don’t get me wrong, anything can happen and we’re not taking any team lightly.”
As for a goal this season, there are a few that come to LaSalle’s mind right away.
“We want to win the rest of our games,” he said. “District champs would be nice too. And make the playoffs and see how high of a seed we can get. To get to the quarterfinals and break through that second round jinx would be amazing as well.”