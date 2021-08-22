There is an old football adage in that goes — kickers are not football players.
New Iberia Senior High School senior Luke Landry would like to put that adage to rest and set the record straight.
“We are indeed football players, good football players,” he said. “It takes talent and ability to kick a football.”
Landry was a big part of last season’s success on the football field for NISH and the senior credited great leadership from the senior class that graduated in May.
“We had good leadership that founded our success,” Landry said. “I feel like this year we can build on that and carry on that success.”
Landry feels that over the spring and summer the 2021 seniors and the rest of the team took carrying on last season’s success to heart.
“Spring went real well,” he said. “We took the weight room and the practices seriously and we continued that into the summer.
“At first we struggled with leadership but the seniors got together and worked out the differences and now we are ready to take the leadership role for this team.”
But the question remains exactly how a kicker can make a team better.
“You have to give 125 percent,” Landry said. “You have to do whatever you can to make the team better and make it like you want to be there.”
Landry said that during the spring and summer he kicks about 15 to 25 balls a day trying to get his work in but at the same time not overworking his leg because he never knows when he will be needed for a game-winning kick during the season.
If needed, the senior said that he can drop kick the ball about 30 to 35 yards but it may not be something that’s approved of by the coaches.
“I would like to but I’m not too sure Coach (NISH coach Curt Ware) would be too thrilled about it,” Landry said.
As far the upcoming season, Landry just wants to continue what NISH football started last year.
“I just want to carry on what we did last year,” he said. “Maybe make it to the second round of the playoffs, maybe go past it.”
As for personal goals, the kicker in him comes out.
“I want to have a very high percentage of touchbacks and a very high percentage of field goals made,” he said. “That’s my goal.”