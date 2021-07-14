To hear Acadiana Christian’s Kaiser Landry talk about what he does on the football field, one could almost imagine you’re reading a book about Football 101.
And to listen to what he does on the field, you really don’t need to read the book.
“I guard the other team’s wide receiver,” he said. “And if they are running to my side I try to get him off of my running back. I try to keep them off of my receiver as much as possible.”
Landry is unique when it comes to football experience.
As a senior playing 8-man football, one would think that he has a lot of experience in both running the offense and the defense.
But the reality is that Landry didn’t play last year as a junior due to the effects of dealing with a balky back.
“My back and my shoulder were given me trouble,” he said. “I just had to sit out. I was ready to get bac kin and I missed it because this is my second family.
“Being at school and they check out, I’m stuck with nobody. I watched them play and they looked pretty good last year. I’m ready to get back in and play.”
For someone who hasn’t played in a year, his personal goals for the season are modest.
“I want to score a touchdown,” Landry said. “I haven’t scored a touchdown in my high school career. I want to get more than 10 yards. I’ve never gotten more than 10 yards in my high school career. I’d like to get an interception. maybe a pick-six. I just want to play good to be able to help my team get to the championship, to make that next step.”
Getting to the championship game would be a first not only for Landry but for Acadiana Christian as well as the Lions have never advanced past the semifinal round in their ACEL football history.
“We need to get past that stepping stone and then get on to the championship,” he said.
Being as how he didn’t play last year, he doesn’t have a favorite play that involves him so he’ll take care of than this year as a senior.
“Scoring the game-winning touchdown in the championship game would be a good one to remember,” he said.