Landry Named to LHSAA Academic Composite Team

New Iberia Senior High School senior football player Luke Landry was presented his Composite Academic All-State certificate at the Louisiana Superdome during the Louisiana Prep Classic in December. Landry’s cumulative grade point average placed him among the highest GPAs for seniors in all classifications and divisions in the state.
New Iberia Senior High School’s Luke Landry has been named to the 2021-22 LHSAA ll-Academic Boys Football Team.
Landry, who has played football for the Yellow Jackets for four years, has a 4.0 grade point average. He is NISH’s only football player named to the 2021-22 composite team.
Landry says that he decided to branch out and try football during his freshman year and never looked back.
“It was fun, it was a good experience,” said Landry. “I was always a big sports guy, and for my freshmen year I figured I’d try something new and I just stuck with it for the last four years.”
While Landry says that making the composite team isn’t too difficult, he does say that it requires discipline.
“I wouldn’t say that it’s difficult, just because I’ve done it, but I do think that it takes a lot of time and dedication so I praise myself for that and I praise anybody else who can do it.”
Landry says that he plans to continue his education after high school, but is still waiting for athletic opportunities before deciding where he will attend. Landry is talented in football as well as his primary sport, baseball, so there won’t be a shortage of opportunities for the Yellow Jacket senior.
“I want to thank my parents, my coaches, and my teachers for inspiring me to keep pushing and to be great on and off the field. Go Jackets.”