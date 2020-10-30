Landry finishes 12th for New Iberia at meet

LAFAYETTE — Hunter Landry of New Iberia Senior High finished 12th overall in 18:45.5 to lead the Yellow Jackets cross country team at the second Lafayette Cross Country Invitational this past Saturday.
Aden Romero was 17th in 18:59.8, Marcelle Washington finished in 20:33.1, Adam Perez in 23:40.0, Michael Tran in 25:29.8 and Jaden Collins in 26:50.6 for NISH.
Erath swept the top three spots with Joel Allen first in 16:59.4. Jason LeBlanc was second in 17:02.3 and Dax Boudreaux was third in 17:24.6. Ross Delcambre finished 18th for the Bobcats in 19:04.4. Nathan Hardin (19:32.3) and Cody Lange (19:32.6) also had top-25 finishes for EHS. Jason Stutes finished in 20:17.6.
Christian Herpin (17:39.4) and Peter Kaiser (17:47.1) of ESA finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Five other ESA runners finished in the top 15 — Matthew Bush ninth (18:29.1), Tate Broussard 10th (18:30.1), Will Brown 11th (18:39.3), Max Ross 13th (18:49.3) and Spencer McNeely 14th (18:53.9). Also running for ESA were Max Ian Waskom (18:59.1) and Braxton Breaux (20:08.6)
Two Westgate runners finished in the top 10 — Christian Francisco eighth in 17:55.2 and Bailey Jeanlouis ninth in 18:29.1. Other runners for the Tigers were Tray’Quan Francis (19:21.5), Joncale Pellerin (19:40.1), Davian Hill (19:58.7) and Fabian Brown (23:30.6).