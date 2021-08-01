Hagan Landry hopes to dedicate a gold medal later this month to the person who’s shown steadfast support for his Paralympics dreams through the toughest of times when he wondered if he should even continue pursuing his goals — his grandmother, Marnel Fremin.
“It was a dream, but don’t get me wrong, there were times it was like ‘Is this dream actually going to be a reality?’” he said. “We had those questions, but my grandmother helped me stick to it, her and my dad and the rest of my family, and as we can see it took a couple of years — it took four before I made my first two international teams.
“It took some time before I made the first (international) teams. It was tough.”
Landry, a 2014 graduate of Delcambre High School, is the second-ranked shot putter in the world in the F41 class (one of the classes the International Paralympic Committee designated as for people of “short stature” on its website — “F” meaning field events).
Landry, 4 feet, 3 inches tall, won shot put gold at the ParaPan Games (officially the VI Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, in 2019, after placing fourth in the shot put at the World Championships in Dubai in his first big international meet that year. This year he qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics scheduled Aug. 24-Sept. 5, following the 2020 Olympics currently being held in Japan.
“It was a struggle, believe me, it was tough,” Landry said of the work it took to get there both physically and mentally. “2016 was kind of a year — it was a gamble. It was like, all right, this will be the year, move to California, train, and this will be a gamble on whether this is something to pursue.
“My whole family had come to watch me at the (Paralympic) trials that year, and after team announcement when I realized I didn’t make the team, it was heartbreaking. We all kind of sat for a moment, and it was like ‘Do we keep going? Do we hang it up here?’ and (his grandmother) told me — I went from 11th in the world in shot to I want to say sixth, and in javelin I went from like ninth to fourth that year. So for her, she was just like, ‘Keep going. It doesn’t stop here.’ It was the same thing in 2017. I went to second in the world in shot but didn’t make the team at trials, and that was for World Champs that year, and she still told me ‘Keep going.’ Finally it was like 2018, it was like a switch flipped and it took off, and now sitting here talking to her now, that’s what I told the last interview with NBC, I’m going to Tokyo to win a gold for her. I can’t come back without that for her. She kept the dream alive and I wouldn’t be living this dream and having this success if it wasn’t for her.”
He said he’s still amazed at the support his grandmother has given him.
“The way I look at it, if she wouldn’t have told me to keep going, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” he said. “I wouldn’t be getting ready to go to Tokyo for the Paralympics.”
He had been attending college before the opportunity to train fulltime for the Paralympics came about. His dad Robbie Landry and mom Shan Pearson are among his other supporters, along with siblings Brennan and Sarah.
“I got an offer to come out (to California) to train at Chula Vista at the Olympic Training Center, and just the way things were at the time, I jumped on the offer,” he said. “I moved out here in 2016 to try to make the Rio team and missed out on that, and stuck it out and stuck around.
“Honestly, the last couple of years my life has been training to make this Tokyo team and world championship teams in between.”
It didn’t happen overnight, he said. He finally became relevant on the big stage in 2018, Landry said, and he finally picked up sponsors like Adidas in 2019 to help support his dream.
“And just got recognition on social media — my following went up, and that’s when it finally hit me, ‘Oh snap, I’m a professional athlete now,’” he said. “I’m getting paid for what I do. It’s my fulltime job.”
He’s formed friendships with some of his teammates as well as competitors from other countries, with trips to Germany and Poland in addition to the ParaPan games and the World Championships. In Germany, he said, he went with a tour group of athletes to the Berlin Wall and the Olympiastadion Berlin. In Poland, he and a teammate who flew out together to Warsaw, took a 3 1/2 hour train ride to Bydgoszcz, Poland, for the competition.
“It’s amazing, just getting to experience these other countries,” Landry said. “We got our freedom to go travel (as tourists), but at the end of the day it’s ‘remember what you’re there for.’ Once you’re done competing, they give you your full freedom (to sightsee).
“Now Tokyo is going to be different because of COVID. When we get there, the only part of the city we’re going to see is when we’re in the van going to the village. From what we’re told, we have 48 hours after we get our medal to get out of the country.”
Landry said he has friends in the Olympics that he’s followed on social media, who are saying they’re handling everything great, and the Japanese residents are glad to have them there.
Darcy Delcambre coached Landry in both football and track and field at Delcambre High. He said he was proud to see Landry get the chance to go to Tokyo for the Paralympics and to earn a gold medal.
“I’m glad for him,” Delcambre said. “I’m happy for him.
“I was elated when I found out, really.”
On one hand, Delcambre isn’t surprised that Landry made the Paralympics team, but on the other hand it is somewhat surprising. Landry competed in the javelin for Delcambre High.
“As far as it surprising me, yes and no,” the coach said. “Yes, because when you put the word ‘Olympics,’ this is the best of the best, but as far as for his work habits and his persistence, that doesn’t surprise me, because he always was a hard worker.”
Landry said he keeps up with friends back home as much as possible, though right now he’s concentrating mainly on training. He recently talked with Fran Delcambre, Darcy Delcambre’s wife and a former teacher in Delcambre, and former longtime DHS coach Dahrie Koenig on social media. The closer he’s gotten to the competition, the more he’s kept away from his phone.
“The love I got when I announced to everyone that I made the team, that made me as proud as I could be to be from where I’m from,” he said. “I had friends that I played high school ball against and with from like Delcambre, Loreauville, just all over the Acadiana area, showing love. I still talk to as many people as I can from back home.”
Uzbekistan’s Bobirjon Omonov is the world record holder and leads the international standings with a toss of 14.31 meters. Landry is second at 13.83, followed by Duke Kyron of Great Britain (13.56), Bertosz Tyszkowski of Poland (13.51) and Niko Kappel of Germany (13.36). Landry has a friendly rivalry with Kyron and Kappel — friends outside of the competition but each wanting to best the others during meets.
“The thing we say is, we’re brothers before, but when we get in that ring, we’re going to war, and at the end of it, we’re going to go have a drink or two and just celebrate, no matter what happens,” he said. “We’re friends at the end. It’s motivating like that.”
Landry had considered competing in the javelin also but didn’t want a possible injury to derail his shot put medal hopes. He would love to compete in the discus as well, though right now that isn’t one of the competitions offered at the Paralympics.
“I’ll take it because right now, shot put is enough pressure,” he said.
Olympic throws coach John Dagata is Landry’s coach at Chula Vista. He said he trains five days a week, and just got off a four day a week throws cycle, and a four day a week lifting cycle. The coaches have him cycling down so he peaks in Tokyo.
“It’s legitimately a fulltime job,” he said.
“I’m glad for him,” Delcambre said. “I was talking to Fran, about Shane’s daughter (Olympic pole vaulter Morgann LeLeux Romero), I said that’s two people that we actually know or have an affiliation with that are going to the Olympics. Coaching Shane in high school and then seeing as Morgann grew up and did all that stuff, it’s unbelievable.
“Again, back to Hagan, he’s a worker. When he sets his mind to something he’s going to do it and do it and do it until he gets some type of satisfaction. Hopefully this is part of it, the ultimate part of it.”
Landry flies out Aug. 19 and competes 10 days later. The officials there plan to test athletes daily for COVID, in order to stay atop the recent Delta variant outbreak. He said from what he’s seeing, all of his US Olympic friends are fine. He said he is just going to do what he can to avoid close contact with anyone outside of teammates on the trip to Japan.